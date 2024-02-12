Anzeige
illumin Holdings Inc. announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2023 Financial and Operating Results

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- illumin Holdings Inc. (TSX: ILLM) ("illumin" or "Company"), a journey advertising technology company that empowers marketers to make smarter decisions about communicating with online consumers, is pleased to announce that it will report its fourth quarter & full year 2023 financial results before market open on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

The Company will host a live video webcast to discuss the results on Thursday, March 7th, 2024, at 8:30 am Eastern Time. The webcast will be hosted by Tal Hayek, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Elliot Muchnik, Chief Financial Officer, with a question-and-answer session to follow.

Conference Call Details:

To register for the conference call webcast and presentation, please visit: https://illumin.com/investor-information/earnings-call/.

Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure time for any software download that may be needed to hear the webcast.

A recording of the conference call webcast will be available after the call by visiting the Company's website at https://illumin.com/investor-information/.

About illumin:

illumin is a journey advertising platform that enables marketers to reach consumers at every stage of their journey by leveraging advanced machine learning algorithms and real-time data analytics. The Company's mission is to illuminate the path for brands to connect with their customers through the power of data-driven advertising. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, illumin serves clients across North America, Latin America, and Europe.

For further information, please contact:

Steve Hosein
Investor Relations Coordinator
416-918-5647
investors@illumin.com		Babak Pedram
Investor Relations - Canada
Virtus Advisory Group Inc.
416-644-5081
bpedram@virtusadvisory.com		David Hanover
Investor Relations - U.S.
KCSA Strategic Communications
212-896-1220
dhanover@kcsa.com

