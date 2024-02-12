Anzeige
Irrwitzige Marktkapitalisierung ausschlaggebend für mögliche Kursgewinne
WKN: 806919 | ISIN: BE0003754687
Frankfurt
12.02.24
17:20 Uhr
29,800 Euro
+0,800
+2,76 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Vastned Belgium: Strong operational results in a volatile market environment with rising interest rates

• EPRA earnings of € 2.81 per share for financial year 2023, compared to € 2.59 per share for the previous financial year.

• Refinancing of the existing credit lines was completed in the fourth quarter of 2023.

• Almost fully let portfolio (occupancy rate of 99.9%) underlines the quality of the real estate portfolio.

• A low debt ratio of 25.3% provides solid protection.

• € 32.2 million of unused credit facilities available.

• Stable value of the real estate portfolio (-0.4%) compared to the previous financial year.

• Proposed gross dividend of € 2.30 per share for financial year 2023 (previous financial year: € 2.25 per share). This corresponds to a gross dividend yield of 7.5% based on the 31 December 2023 closing price of € 30.80 per share.

Full press release:

Attachment

  • Annual results 2023 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/89aca074-98e2-4556-9b58-adfeb504eae9)

