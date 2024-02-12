Anzeige
Montag, 12.02.2024
Irrwitzige Marktkapitalisierung ausschlaggebend für mögliche Kursgewinne
12.02.2024 | 18:14
Dunlop Sports Americas: Srixon ZX Mk II Irons Go Dark With Limited-Edition Black Chrome Finish

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2024 / SRIXON® is thrilled to announce a new, Limited-Edition Black Chrome finish available for the highly acclaimed ZX5 Mk II and ZX7 Mk II Irons. With this new finish, Srixon aims to elevate the visual appeal of these Irons and make them a must-have for golfers who value both style and performance.



"These ZX Mk II Black Chrome Irons are a great complement to the rest of the Srixon Iron family and something we're excited about," said Brian Schielke, General Manager at Srixon. "The visual appeal of the Black Chrome finish, combined with the exceptional performance of ZX Mk II Irons, is a win-win for everyone."

Srixon's ZX Mk II Irons are a culmination of fast and pure, with a pure feel at impact and tech-driven ball speed energizing every shot.

The ZX7 Mk II is a players Iron with tour-preferred looks and the pure feel of a premium blade. Featuring a compact shape, narrow topline, and single-piece forging, ZX7 Mk II Irons are engineered to take skilled players' games to the next level with powerful distance and complete control.

Golfers seeking a more playable option can look to Srixon's ZX5 Mk II Irons. They feature a slightly wider sole, moderate blade length, and gentle offset for enhanced distance, forgiveness, and consistency. ZX5 Mk II Irons provide a clean look at address and premium forged feel.

Every ZX Mk II Iron was carefully designed so golfers can mix and match models based on their needs. Each Iron shares similar shaping, performance benefits, and identical topline widths for seamless combinations.

For more information on Srixon's ZX Mk II Irons and the Limited-Edition Black Chrome finish, visit us.dunlopsports.com/srixon.

Retail Pricing and Information:

Black Chrome Finish

ZX5 Mk II Irons (7pc Steel): $1,499.99/ ZX7 Mk II Irons (7pc Steel): $1,499.99

Launch Date: February 23, 2024

Contact Information

Noelle Zavaleta
Marketing Communications Director
noellezavaleta@srixon.com

SOURCE: Srixon

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
