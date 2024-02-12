Intel brings AI Everywhere across network, edge and enterprise.

At MWC Barcelona 2024, Intel will demonstrate breakthrough innovations across a full spectrum of new hardware, software and services bringing AI Everywhere for the network, edge and enterprise in collaboration with the support and enablement of more than 65 pioneering customers and partners.

At MWC Barcelona 2024, Intel will demonstrate breakthrough innovations across a full spectrum of new hardware, software and services bringing AI Everywhere for the network, edge and enterprise. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Announcements will span AI network innovations, edge AI platforms, Intel® Core Ultra processors and the AI PC. They are about empowering our ecosystem; modernizing and monetizing 5G, edge and enterprise infrastructures; and taking advantage of AI-based innovations. And it's all with the purpose of improving performance and power consumption to help build a more sustainable future.

Join Intel experts for panel discussions and speakerships throughout the show and explore a broad range of demonstrations at the company's Technology Showcase. The showcase will feature the latest innovations and solutions from Intel and its ecosystem partners making an impact across industries.

Visit Intel.com/MWC for additional information.

When: Feb. 26-29, 2024

Where: The Intel Booth at MWC: Hall 3, Booth 3E31

Press Kit: Intel at MWC Barcelona 2024

Intel Events and Showcases

AI PC Industry Reception, Hosted by Intel and Microsoft

Join executives from Intel and Microsoft to learn how they are bringing the AI PC to the enterprise. Enjoy lively discussions with industry experts and be among the first to see live demos on Intel vPro® devices with Intel Core Ultra. Please register For questions, contact gcg.ccg.comms@intel.com.

When: Tuesday, Feb. 27, 6-8 p.m. CET

Where: Intel Booth: Hall 3, Booth 3E31

Intel Technology Showcase

Visit the Technology Showcase at the Intel booth to see the latest Intel and partner innovations, such as:

Creating modern networks of the future to deliver peak performance and power savings.

Scaling AI across vertical industries to drive better business outcomes.

Delivering the AI PC with new features and manageability for organizations of all sizes.

Intel MWC Speakerships and Panels

The Anatomy of the Autonomous Networks: Cristina Rodriguez, vice president and general manager of the Network and Edge Group (NEX) at Intel, joins industry experts to dissect the anatomy of a truly autonomous network, while showcasing real-world use cases.

When: Monday, Feb. 26, 10:50 -11:45 a.m. CET

Where: Hall 6, Stage B

To Go Private or to Slice?: Caroline Chan, vice president and general manager of the Network Business Incubation Division at Intel, joins industry experts to discuss the merits and challenges of two prominent approaches to network architecture: private networking and network slicing.

When: Thursday, Feb. 29, 10-10:45 a.m. CET

Where: Hall 6, Stage B

ESG Metrics: How to Move from Aspiration to Impact: Sindhu Xirasagar, senior director of Wireless Software Solutions at Intel, is part of a panel discussion about feasibility and practicality of implementing environmental, social and governance metrics in the industry and exploring the balance between setting ambitious goals and ensuring realistic targets that can be effectively implemented.

When: Wednesday, Feb. 28, 4:30-5 p.m. CET

Where: Hall 6, Debate Stage

Is Your Dream Factory Worth The Cost?: Pallavi Mahajan, corporate vice president and general manager of NEX Software at Intel, joins a panel to discuss smart factories and dissect the intricate balance between ambition and investment, and to share best practices in the development and implementation of a practical, cost-effective strategy, paving the way toward the realization of a fully digital enterprise.

When: Wednesday, Feb. 28, 4:15-5:15 p.m. CET

Where: MWC Stage A

Spectrum: Shaping the Future?: Jayne Stancavage, vice president of Global Government Affairs at Intel, discusses policies for timely and affordable spectrum access that can deliver a pathway to closing the connectivity gap and ensuring that no one is left behind in the digital age. Invitation required.

When: Tuesday, Feb. 27, 4-4:45 p.m. CET

Where: CC5 Ministerial Stage

About Intel

Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) is an industry leader, creating world-changing technology that enables global progress and enriches lives. Inspired by Moore's Law, we continuously work to advance the design and manufacturing of semiconductors to help address our customers' greatest challenges. By embedding intelligence in the cloud, network, edge and every kind of computing device, we unleash the potential of data to transform business and society for the better. To learn more about Intel's innovations, go to newsroom.intel.com and intel.com.

Intel Corporation. Intel, the Intel logo and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

