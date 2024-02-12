Chapel of the Flowers Announces Free Weddings and Vow Renewals and 2 Tickets to the High Roller on World Marriage Day

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2024 / Chapel of the Flowers is thrilled to announce a heartwarming celebration of love on World Marriage Day, February 12th. We are co-hosting complimentary vow renewals and wedding ceremonies for couples in collaboration with High Roller Observation Wheel, creating a memorable and meaningful experience for all participants.





Recommitting to Forever: A Free Vow Renewal or Wedding Ceremony Experience

World Marriage Day serves as the perfect occasion for couples to reaffirm their enduring love. Chapel of the Flowers and High Roller Observation Wheel invites couples to participate in a special vow renewal or a wedding ceremony, complete with a host of complimentary offerings to make the day even more memorable.

Complimentary Vow Renewal or Wedding Ceremony Package Will Include The Following

- Rental Bridal Bouquet & Boutonniere

- Wedding Photography During The Ceremony:** Capture the essence of the heartfelt vows and precious moments. All photos will be delivered to you via email or airdrop on the spot.

- Licensed Minister to perform your wedding ceremony or vow renewal - if you would like to have a legal ceremony you must apply for your marriage license here: Clark County Marriage License Application (clarkcountynv.gov). You must bring your official marriage license that you received from the Marriage License Bureau that is located at: 201 E. Clark Ave. Las Vegas, NV 89101

- Two Complimentary Tickets to ride the High Roller Observation Wheel**, and or discounted tickets for any wedding guests you bring along to your ceremony.

**Wedding photography will be taken during the ceremony. We will share those images, but as an upgrade, we will be offering a photo session that can be added to your complimentary wedding package, and a photographer will follow you on or inside the High Roller Cabin to make sure to capture the moment of you and your love right after your ceremony concludes.

**Limited tickets available all couples must Pre-register by 02/10/24 to receive the 2 complimentary tickets for the High Roller Experience. Register now here: Chapel of the Flowers x High Roller (hs-sites.com)

This special event to be held inside the High Roller building offers couples a unique opportunity to recommit to their love and create new vows or commitments that will last a lifetime. World Marriage Day is a beautiful occasion for couples to strengthen their bond and celebrate the enduring commitment they share.

Couples are invited to join Chapel of the Flowers on February 12th for this memorable vow renewal experience. For more information or to reserve a spot, please get in touch with Chapel of the Flowers at 702-735-4331.

Event Details:

Date: February 12th

Location: Inside The High Roller Building/Event Space: 3545 Las Vegas Blvd South, The Linq Promenade Las Vegas, NV 89109-8978

Time: 3:00 PM-7:00 PM

Contact Information

Cynthia Sharpe

Director of Storytelling

cindy.sharpe@littlechapel.com

7024357331

SOURCE: Chapel of the Flowers

