Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 9 février/February 2024) - The common shares of Awakn Life Sciences Corp. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing medication-assisted treatments for addiction. Awakn has a near-term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), a condition affecting approximately 51 million people in the US and key European markets and 285 million people globally for which the current standard of care is inadequate. Our goal is to provide breakthrough therapeutics to addiction sufferers in desperate need and our strategy is focused on commercializing our R&D pipeline across multiple channels.

Les actions ordinaires d'Awakn Life Sciences Corp. ont été approuvées pour leur inscription au CSE.

Les documents de cotation et d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. est une société de biotechnologie au stade clinique qui développe des traitements médicamenteux contre la dépendance. Awakn se concentre à court terme sur les troubles liés à la consommation d'alcool (AUD), une maladie qui touche environ 51 millions de personnes aux États-Unis et sur les principaux marchés européens et 285 millions de personnes dans le monde pour laquelle les normes de soins actuelles sont inadéquates. Notre objectif est de fournir des thérapies révolutionnaires aux toxicomanes qui en ont désespérément besoin et notre stratégie est axée sur la commercialisation de notre pipeline de R&D sur plusieurs canaux.

Issuer/Émetteur: Awakn Life Sciences Corp. Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): AWKN Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 39 234 054 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 18 449 293 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Life Sciences/Sciences biologiques CUSIP: 05455W 10 8 ISIN: CA 05455W 10 8 6 Boardlot/Quotité: TBD Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN Listing Date/Date de l'inscription: Le 13 février/February 2024 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: Le 31 janvier/January Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Endeavor Trust Corporation

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for AWKN. Please email: Listings@thecse.com.

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.

