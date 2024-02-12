DJ Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-USD: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-USD (SMTC LN) Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-USD: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Feb-2024 / 21:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-USD DEALING DATE: 12-Feb-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 1167.0032 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 298351 CODE: SMTC LN ISIN: LU1248511575 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1248511575 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SMTC LN Sequence No.: 303248 EQS News ID: 1835677 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

February 12, 2024 15:05 ET (20:05 GMT)