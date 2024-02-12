Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 12.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Irrwitzige Marktkapitalisierung ausschlaggebend für mögliche Kursgewinne
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
12.02.2024 | 22:02
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aeluma, Inc.: Aeluma Provides Second Quarter 2024 Results

GOLETA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2024 / Aeluma, Inc. (OTCQB:ALMU), a semiconductor company specializing in scalable, cost-effective technologies for LiDAR (light detection and ranging), communication, and sensing, today provided a corporate update and announced financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, ended December 31, 2023.

Recent Company Highlights

  • Increased sequential revenue in the quarter, derived from previously announced Navy contracts and existing customer contract
  • Appointed semiconductor industry veteran, Craig Ensley, to Board of Directors
  • Exhibited and presented at SPIE Photonics West, the world's premier event for lasers, biomedical optics and biophotonic technologies, quantum, and optoelectronics, January 30 - February 1, 2024
  • Awarded government funding from U.S. Office of Secretary of Defense to develop foundry-scale, CMOS-Compatible quantum materials

Management Commentary

"The early revenues are indicative of the rapid progress we are making to demonstrate our technology in multiple applications," said Aeluma Founder and CEO, Jonathan Klamkin, Ph.D. "We believe the government and research contracts, along with industry sampling, are the preliminary steps toward broad adoption of our technology, in the automotive LiDAR, mobile, AR/VR, quantum, communication, and defense & aerospace markets. There is a high demand for high-performance, cost-effective, and scalable semiconductors, and we are positioning our technology to impact a range of market verticals."

Financial Results

During the quarter ended December 31, 2023, revenue was $262,992, compared to $32,400 in the quarter ended September 30, 2023 and $0 in the quarter ended December 30, 2022.

The Company incurred a net loss of $1.13 million, or $0.09 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to a net loss of $1.48 million, or $0.12 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 and a net loss of $1.08 million, or $0.10 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

The Company had $2.42 million in cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2023, compared to $5.07 million as of June 30, 2023.

The total number of shares outstanding was 12,167,930 as of December 31, 2023.

Note about Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes and makes reference to certain non-GAAP financial measures. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Aeluma believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to the Company's financial condition and results of operations. Aeluma believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight into Aeluma's ongoing performance and core operational activities and has chosen to provide these measures for more consistent and meaningful comparison between periods. These measures should only be used to evaluate Aeluma's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. The non-GAAP results exclude the effect of stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization.

A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial results is provided in the financial statements portion of this press release.

About Aeluma, Inc.

Aeluma (www.aeluma.com) develops novel optoelectronics for sensing and communication applications. Aeluma has pioneered a technique to manufacture semiconductor chips using high-performance compound semiconductor materials on large-diameter substrates that are commonly used for mass-market microelectronics. The technology has the potential to enhance performance and scale manufacturing, both of which are critical for emerging applications. Aeluma is developing a streamlined business model from its headquarters in Santa Barbara, California that has a state-of-the-art manufacturing cleanroom. Its transformative semiconductor chip technology may impact a variety of markets including automotive LiDAR, mobile, defense & aerospace, AR/VR, AI, quantum, and communication. Aeluma differentiates itself with unique semiconductor manufacturing capability, proprietary technology, the ability to perform rapid prototyping, and a broad set of product offerings.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements relating to the Company's expectations regarding its market position and market opportunity, expectations and plans as to its product development, manufacturing and sales, and relations with its partners and investors. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding its business, operations and other similar or related factors. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "anticipate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "believe," "estimate," and other similar or related expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond the Company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

Aeluma, Inc. and Subsidiary
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

 December
31, 2023		 September
30, 2023		 December
31, 2022
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
 $2,423,054 $3,757,227 $3,062,316
Accounts receivable
 192,992 10,900 -
Deferred compensation, current portion
 27,925 27,925 481,544
Prepaids and other current assets
 115,647 224,015 219,300
Total current assets
 2,799,618 4,020,067 3,763,160
Property and equipment:
Equipments
 1,372,946 1,216,253 646,242
Leasehold improvements
 546,864 547,367 541,559
Accumulated depreciation
 (430,728) (369,479) (188,834)
Property and equipment, net
 1,490,082 1,394,141 998,967
Intangible assets
 8,333 9,083 11,333
Right of use asset - facility
 1,012,342 1,052,318 413,838
Deferred compensation, long term portion
 6,171 13,152 -
Other assets
 13,014 13,014 13,014
Total assets
 $5,329,560 $6,501,775 $5,200,312

Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
 $162,823 $319,886 $171,383
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
 163,900 156,942 97,706
Lease liability, current portion
 124,145 121,893 159,582
Total current liabilities
 450,868 598,721 428,671
Lease liability, long term portion
 1,006,736 1,038,497 378,222
Total liabilities
 1,457,604 1,637,218 806,893
Commitments and contingencies
 - - -
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock
 - - -
Common stock
 1,217 1,217 1,132
Additional paid-in capital
 15,543,634 15,407,715 10,685,361
Accumulated deficit
 (11,672,895) (10,544,375) (6,293,074)
Total stockholders' equity
 3,871,956 4,864,557 4,393,419
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
 $5,329,560 $6,501,775 $5,200,312

Aeluma, Inc. and Subsidiary
Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)

 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022
Revenue
 $262,992 $32,400 $- $295,392.00 $-
Operating expenses:
Cost of revenue
 136,767 15,139 - 151,906 -
Research and development
 651,099 834,869 767,784 1,485,968 1,604,260
General and administrative
 603,925 665,103 387,110 1,269,028 1,117,321
Total expenses
 1,391,791 1,515,111 1,154,894 2,906,902 2,721,581
Loss from operations
 (1,128,799) (1,482,711) (1,154,894) (2,611,510) (2,721,581)
Other income:
Sub-lease rental income and other income
 - - 74,165 - 110,516
Interest income
 279 402 180 681 475
Total other income
 279 402 74,345 681 110,991
Loss before income tax expense
 (1,128,520) (1,482,309) (1,080,549) (2,610,829) (2,610,590)
Income tax expense
 - - - - -
Net loss
 $(1,128,520)$(1,482,309)$(1,080,549)$(2,610,829)$(2,610,590)
Loss per share - basic and diluted
 $(0.09)$(0.12)$(0.10)$(0.21)$(0.24)

Aeluma, Inc. and Subsidiary
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Net Loss (unaudited)

 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022
GAAP net loss
 $(1,128,520)$(1,482,309)$(1,080,549)$(2,610,829) $(2,610,590)
Adjustments:
Stock-based compensation - Stock option
 135,919 240,577 107,361 376,496 177,451
Consulting and advisory - Restricted stock award
 6,981 11,957 216,977 18,938 491,954
Depreciation
 61,249 69,034 53,089 130,283 91,847
Amortization
 750 750 750 1,500 1,500
Total adjustments to GAAP net loss
 204,899 322,318 378,177 527,217 762,752
Non-GAAP net loss
 $(923,621)$(1,159,991)$(702,372)$(2,083,612) $(1,847,838)
GAAP net loss per share - basic and diluted
 $(0.09)$(0.12)$(0.10)$(0.21) $(0.24)
Adjustment
 0.01 0.03 0.03 0.04 0.07
Non-GAAP net loss per share - basic and diluted
 $(0.08)$(0.09)$(0.07)$(0.17) $(0.17)

Aeluma, Inc. and Subsidiary
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)

Six Months Ended

December 31,
2023		 December 31,
2022
Operating activities:
Net loss
 $(2,610,829) $(2,610,590)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Amortization of deferred compensation
 18,938 491,954
Stock-based compensation expense
 376,496 177,451
Depreciation and amortization expense
 131,783 93,347
Change in accounts receivable
 (3,753) -
Change in prepaids and other current assets
 (135,704) (191,638)
Change in accounts payable
 (298,974) 57,283
Change in accrued expenses and other current liabilities
 41,698 (19,002)
Net cash used in operating activities
 (2,480,345) (2,001,195)
Investing activities:
Purchase of equipment
 (164,290) (26,629)
Payment for leasehold improvements
 - (77,197)
Net cash used in investing activities
 (164,290) (103,826)
Financing activities:
Repurchase of common stock
 (4,001) -
Proceeds from Private Placement, net of offering costs
 - 1,426,615
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
 (4,001) 1,426,615
Net change in cash
 (2,648,636) (678,406)
Cash, beginning of period
 5,071,690 3,740,722
Cash, end of period
 $2,423,054 $3,062,316

Company:

Aeluma, Inc.
(805) 351-2707
info@aeluma.com

Investor Contact:

Bishop IR
Mike Bishop
(415) 894-9633
ir@aeluma.com

SOURCE: Aeluma, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Biotech Boom 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie Biotech-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.