Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2023

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2024 / Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) announced today that it will report earnings for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023 on Thursday, February 22, 2024 prior to the opening of the New York Stock Exchange. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation will hold its webcast/conference call on the same day at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023 financial results.

All interested parties are invited to participate via telephone or the live webcast, which will be hosted on a webcast link located on the Home page of the Investor Resources section of our website at http://www.arescre.com. Please visit the website to test your connection before the webcast. Domestic callers can access the conference call by dialing +1 (800) 343-4136. International callers can access the conference call by dialing +1 (203) 518-9814. Please provide passcode ACREQ423. All callers are asked to dial in 10-15 minutes prior to the call so that name and company information can be collected. For interested parties, an archived replay of the call will be available through March 21, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to domestic callers by dialing +1 (800) 723-0544 and to international callers by dialing +1 (402) 220-2656. An archived replay will also be available through March 21, 2024 on a webcast link located on the Home page of the Investor Resources section of our website.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (the "Company") is a specialty finance company primarily engaged in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. Through its national direct origination platform, the Company provides a broad offering of flexible and reliable financing solutions for commercial real estate owners and operators. The Company originates senior mortgage loans, as well as subordinate financings, mezzanine debt and preferred equity, with an emphasis on providing value added financing on a variety of properties located in liquid markets across the United States. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust and is externally managed by a subsidiary of Ares Management Corporation. For more information, please visit www.arescre.com . The contents of such website are not, and should not be deemed to be, incorporated by reference herein.

