Boom Pay Inc: Boom Partners with Landis, a Homeownership Program for Renters, to Offer Rent Reporting to Clients

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2024 / Boom has announced their latest partnership with Landis to offer clients access to BoomReport, a leading rent reporting service that reports rent payments to all three major credit bureaus (Experian, Equifax and TransUnion).

Landis guides their clients on their unique path to homeownership by allowing them to rent the home of their choice and then purchase the home back from Landis when they're financially equipped. During the rental period, Landis provides one-on-one coaching to every tenant as they prepare to take on a mortgage. In an effort to expand their coaching resources, Landis has chosen to partner with Boom for its rent reporting service of choice to equip their clients with an easy tool to build their credit. With BoomReport, users can report past and ongoing on-time rent payments to positively impact their credit score. Users also have access to free credit score monitoring via the Boom app.

"When searching for a rent reporting service for our clients, we needed a vendor that was tech-forward, and able to easily integrate with our systems. Boom exceeded those requirements. Their excellent customer support team has helped us every step of the way. Our clients are thrilled to see the positive impact BoomReport has had on their credit score, and the ability to track their credit progress in real time is an added bonus," said Noah Mahrer, Credit Associate and Homeownership Coach at Landis.

On the partnership, Cyril Berdugo, CEO & Co-Founder of Landis said, "Working with Rob and his team has been seamless from day one. At Landis, we are committed to making homeownership a reality for more Americans, and we want our partners to share that vision. Boom's rent reporting has helped our residents increase their credit scores and their confidence as they pursue homeownership."

"We started Boom with renters in mind, and we're excited to partner with a company like Landis whose mission aligns so closely with our own," said Rob Whiting, Co-Founder & CEO of Boom. "Helping more renters gear up to take on homeownership is what drives our team, and we know that building good credit is a major part of that journey. On average, Boom users see a 28 point increase in just 2 weeks, with some users seeing credit score increases of over 100 points."

Landis paves the way for renters to become homeowners. Landis clients pick a home and rent it until they're ready to take on a mortgage, removing many of the barriers that make homeownership difficult. By offering aspiring homeowners the coaching and resources required for the transition, Landis is revolutionizing accessibility within residential real estate. Backed by prominent investors and celebrities, Landis operates in over 50 markets nationwide. To learn more visit Landis and follow along on Instagram, X, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Boom is on a mission to level the playing field for the 110+ million renters in the US by making housing more flexible, affordable, and rewarding. Boom is building a suite of rental financial services for renters and property managers alike, including rent payment reporting, rent reporting-as-a-service, and a number of integrations for the largest property management systems (PMS). Now serving thousands of renters, Boom is led by second-time founders Rob Whiting (ex-BCG, Rubicon) and Kirill Moizik (Eco, Technion, Grubhub).

