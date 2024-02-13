Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2024) - Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company), a B.C. based company engaged in the exploration for organic sedimentary raw rock phosphate in Nevada, is pleased to announce it has entered into a consultant agreement (the "Consulting Agreement") with an independent consultant Integrity Media Inc. (the "Consultant") with respect to the Consultant agreeing to serve as the Company's Manager of Government Relations for a term of (1) one-year, led by its president, Kurt Divich. In consideration for the appointment and services over the term of the Consulting Agreement, the Company has agreed issue 800,000 common shares (each, a "Share") to the Consultant at a deemed price of $0.05 per Share.

The Company also announces it has entered into a consultant agreement (the "Agreement") with an independent consultant (the "Independent Consultant") pursuant to which the Independent Consultant has agreed to provide the Company general corporate development and business marketing services for a (3) three-month term. As consideration for services over the term of the Agreement the Company has agreed issue 260,000 common shares (each, a "Share") to the Independent Consultant at a deemed price of $0.05 per Share.

Accordingly, all the Shares are to be issued pursuant to the prospectus exemption provided under Section 2.24 of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions and are subject to a hold period of four months and one day.

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc.

NOP is a junior exploration company with a sedimentary rock phosphate property (the "Murdock Property") hosting a nearly flat lying sedimentary bed of known phosphate mineralization in NE Nevada.

The increasing interest in organic and sustainable agriculture practices has contributed to the demand for organic fertilizers, including those derived from rock phosphate. Organic rock phosphate is often marketed as a fertilizer that not only provides phosphorus but also contributes to overall soil health.

The Issuer aims to be one of the only certified organic rock phosphate producers with large scale potential in North America. The Murdock Property is situated adjacent to a main highway and the rail head to California.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information ("FLSI") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. FLSI may include expectations, anticipations, beliefs, opinions, plans, intentions, estimates, forecasts, projections, guidance or other similar statements and information that are not historical facts. All statements which are not historical statements are considered FLSI. Forward- looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the proposed Offering and the anticipated use of proceeds of the Offering. All FLSI is based on assumptions, which may prove inaccurate, and subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's public securities filings, which may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated or implied in FLSI. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance or value on FLSI. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in any FLSI in this news release are reasonable at the present time, it can give no assurance that such FLSI will prove to be correct. Any FLSI in this news release is made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to publicly update or revise any FLSI, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws. Any FLSI in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

