Through this collaboration, LTTS will leverage BlackBerry QNX automotive solutions to enable Software Defined Vehicles for global OEMs

L&T Technology Services Limited (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a pioneering digital engineering and R&D services company, today announced a strategic partnership with BlackBerry, the trusted security software and services company. The collaboration is set to leverage the BlackBerry QNX suite of automotive software solutions and enable the development of innovative Software Defined Vehicles (SDVs) for global Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).

The partnership sees LTTS integrating cutting-edge BlackBerry technologies including QNX Neutrino OS, QNX OS for Safety, QNX Hypervisor, BlackBerry IVY vehicle data platform, and QNX acoustics middleware into its service offerings. This will help expedite product time-to-market while ensuring safe and secure mission-critical solutions.

With its rich engineering domain and software expertise in SDVs, LTTS has been enabling OEMs to build innovative next-generation vehicles with tailored solutions focusing on safety and security. The collaboration with BlackBerry serves as a significant milestone in LTTS' ongoing journey to forge partnerships with global tech leaders and deliver top-tier engineering solutions to end customers.

LTTS will deploy industry leading solutions by BlackBerry in building next-generation SDV platforms on High Performance Compute (HPC) and domain controllers with complex software architectures, and middleware that reduces time-to-market for end-customers significantly. As part of this partnership, LTTS and BlackBerry will also jointly train engineers on QNX OS and QNX Hypervisor platforms.

Dhiraj Handa, Vice President, Asia-Pacific, BlackBerry IoT, said, "BlackBerry is a market leader for embedded software that requires functional safety, security and reliability. Through our collaboration with LTTS, our technology provides a trusted software foundation for the development and advancement of next generation Software-Defined Vehicles that will deliver enhanced user experiences, safely and securely."

Alind Saxena, President Sales and Executive Director at L&T Technology Services Limited, said,"LTTS has been supporting global automotive customers to accelerate their technological development journey towards Software Defined Vehicles built on the highest considerations of security and safety. Through this collaboration with BlackBerry, LTTS can help automotive organizations realize the full potential of its high-performance and scalable solutions built on industry-leading BlackBerry embedded technologies."

About L&T Technology Services Ltd

L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) is a listed subsidiary of Larsen Toubro Limited focused on Engineering and R&D (ER&D) services. We offer consultancy, design, development and testing services across the product and process development life cycle. Our customer base includes 69 Fortune 500 companies and 57 of the world's top ER&D companies, across industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom hi-tech, and the process industries. Headquartered in India, we have over 23,200 employees spread across 22 global design centers, 28 global sales offices and 105 innovation labs as of December 31, 2023. For more information, please visit https://www.LTTS.com/.

