Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GURN) - The Board of Directors of Gurit Holding AG has appointed Dr. Javier Perez Freije as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Karen Glauser as the new Group Head of Human Resources.
Javier joins Gurit Holding AG from the Mikron Group as of May 1, 2024. He brings experience from Netstal Maschinen AG and Autoneum. Javier is a Spanish citizen and graduated with a Master of Business Administration and Engineering from the University of Siegen (Germany) and a PhD from the University of St. Gallen.
Javier possesses outstanding qualifications for the CFO position, thanks to his extensive expertise in Finance and his diverse experience in multiple industries. Javier will take on the function as CFO of Gurit Holding AG from Philippe Wirth who will leave Gurit end of March 2024.
Karen joined Gurit Holding AG from UPL Ltd on February 1, 2024. She brings previous experience from Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and F. Hofmann La Roche AG. Karen is a Swiss and New Zealand citizen and graduated with a Master of Science from HEC (Paris).
