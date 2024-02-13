Leading payments service provider and acquirer in Central Eastern Europe will utilize ACI's Payments Orchestration Platform to help merchants across the region to increase revenues and drive business growth.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a global leader in mission-critical, real-time payments software, today announced a collaboration with RYVYL EU, a leading payments service provider (PSP) and acquirer in Central Eastern Europe (CEE), to help merchants across the region increase revenues through higher transaction conversion rates.

RYVYL EU is an EU-regulated electronic money institution based in Sofia, Bulgaria, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of RYVYL Inc. (NASDAQ: RVYL). Its services are fully compliant with the strict standards of the Bulgarian National Bank and EU directives as well as with MasterCard, Visa and Union Pay regulations. With a global footprint, a comprehensive portfolio of services, and over 10 years of industry experience, RYVYL EU provides complete payment solutions by offering acquiring, payment and prepaid services, catering to merchants across a wide range of verticals.

RYVYL EU will board its eCommerce merchants and PSP customers onto the award-winning ACI Payments Orchestration Platform, enabling them to orchestrate payments using one solution, one platform and one API integration for optimal conversion rates at minimal operation costs. The migration will allow merchants and PSPs to provide customers with a more seamless and secure customer journey.

"We are excited about our collaboration with ACI Worldwide, which signifies our commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements in the payment processing industry," commented Daniela Ivanova, CEO, RYVYL EU. "The partnership with ACI will significantly enhance the customer experience for merchants and PSPs and support our growth plans in the merchant acquiring domain."

ACI's resilient and scalable Payments Orchestration Platform allows organizations of all sizes to improve the customer experience, maximize payment conversions, and quickly enable new payment types and technology enhancements while optimizing the cost of doing business in a complex environment laden with regulations and varying operating rules.?

"ACI's Payments Orchestration Platform enables merchants to take a strategic approach to orchestrating payments," commented Nick Craig, head of Europe, ACI Worldwide. "It simplifies the process of managing multiple payment providers, acquirers and banks, empowering merchants to offer a frictionless and seamless customer experience, increase revenues and drive business growth."

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide is a global leader in mission-critical, real-time payments software. Our proven, secure and scalable software solutions enable leading corporations, fintechs and financial disruptors to process and manage digital payments, power omni-commerce payments, present and process bill payments, and manage fraud and risk. We combine our global footprint with a local presence to drive the real-time digital transformation of payments and commerce.

Copyright ACI Worldwide, Inc. 2024

ACI, ACI Worldwide, ACI Payments, Inc., ACI Pay, Speedpay and all ACI product/solution names are trademarks or registered trademarks of ACI Worldwide, Inc., or one of its subsidiaries, in the United States, other countries or both. Other parties' trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240212384066/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Nick Karoglou: nick.karoglou@aciworldwide.com

Katrin Boettger: katrin.boettger@aciworldwide.com