Crystal Palace International Film Festival (CPIFF): 'The World's Coolest!' Crystal Palace International Film Festival 29th Feb - 23rd March 2024

LONDON, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Known as the World's Coolest Film Festival, CPIFF was rated 3RD on Film Freeway out of 12,000+ film festivals worldwide! The 2024 programme has yet another line up of unbelievably high-quality films from across the globe. The schedule is here: https://cpiff.co.uk/schedule2024 Every year since 2011, filmmakers have hyperbolized how the film quality is so much higher at CPIFF than any other festival. Long hours are spent curating the submissions we rated the highest into THE perfect mix for each night. It is unique entertainment, warm and welcoming. Watch the video to see what celebrities and filmmakers say here: https://vimeo.com/671142880

The CPIFF Awards and Comedy Night at Stanley Arts on 23rd March takes some beating for atmosphere and fun. Top UK comedian Shappi Khorsandi returns to present the awards. Previous names include Johnny Vegas, Kerry Godliman (Ricky Gervais' Afterlife) Mark Steel and Andy Zaltzman with Seann Walsh and music legend Paul Weller attending.

2024 has 17 nights, screening at the luxurious Everyman Cinema Crystal Palace and PictureHouse West Norwood plus the listed Stanley Arts SE25.

Filmmakers fly in from all over the world holding fascinating Q&As and engaging with guests. Mike Reiss, writer of 'The Simpsons' since it began, said: "You run the very best film festival we've ever been to - and we've been to a lot!"

Established in 2009, 2024 has many World, European, UK and London Premieres. Every screening is a cultural and social night to remember, come along to one of the coolest events of the year.

Phil Dunn, writer/director wrote: "OUTSTANDING festival. This is how you do it. Other festivals take note. Tons of sold-out nights, amazing selection of high calibre films and beautiful screenings at gorgeous Everyman Cinemas. Topped off by amazing awards event with food, drinks, desserts, stand-up comedy and hilarious comedy shorts (like really LOL funny). Thanks for nominating us for Best Short Film - such an honour when the selections were so high class!"

What's more, CPIFF finds young filmmakers, gets them screened and into paid work experience that has lead to full time employment.

With Animation, Horror/Sci-fi, Documentaries, Features and Short Film most nights sell out (when most other festivals are empty) so book early on the website here: CPIFF.co.uk .

