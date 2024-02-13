A team of researchers from China and the United States has summarized the commercialization status of several manufacturers, including Saule Technologies, Solaronix, Panasonic, Toshiba, Utmolight, Wonder Solar, Kunshan GCL, and Microquanta.A team of researchers from Nanjing University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill published a review of single-junction perovskite PV commercialization progress. They assessed the feasibility of commercialization based on the three pillars of efficiency, stability, and cost. Assessments of carbon footprints and potential for recycling were also ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...