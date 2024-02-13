Anzeige
Dienstag, 13.02.2024

MediaZest Plc - New Business Win

MediaZest Plc - New Business Win

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 13

13 February 2024

MediaZest Plc

("MediaZest", or the "Group"; AIM: MDZ)

New business win

MediaZest (AIM: MDZ), the audio-visual solutions provider, is pleased to announce a substantial new business win with a large, UK based FTSE listed client.

MediaZest will provide digital signage solutions for multiple workspace locations for the client over the next two years, with the aggregate contract value expected to be in the region of £200,000.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

Enquiries:
Geoff Robertson
Chief Executive Officer
MediaZest Plc		0845 207 9378
David Hignell/Adam Cowl
Nominated Adviser
SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP		020 3470 0470
Claire Noyce
Broker
Hybridan LLP		020 3764 2341

Notes to Editors:

About MediaZest

MediaZest is a creative audio-visual systems integrator that specialises in providing innovative marketing solutions to leading retailers, brand owners and corporations, but also works in the public sector in both the NHS and Education markets. The Group supplies an integrated service from content creation and system design to installation, technical support, and maintenance. MediaZest was admitted to the London Stock Exchange's AIM market in February 2005. For more information, please visit www.mediazest.com


