Q&A on Volta Finance Ltd: What we can learn from the Report and Accounts



13-Feb-2024

Analyst interview | Investment Companies Q&A on Volta Finance (VTA) | What we can learn from the Report and Accounts

Volta Finance Ltd is the topic of conversation when Hardman & Co analyst, Mark Thomas, joins DirectorsTalk Interviews. In this interview, Mark provides an overview of his report entitled Insights from the Report and Accounts , talks us through the current strong position, explains why the outlook is resilient, summarises what was said in the R&A and shares his thoughts on risks associated with investing. Volta Finance Ltd (LON:VTA, LON:VTAS) seeks to preserve capital across the credit cycle and to provide a stable stream of income to shareholders through dividends that it expects to distribute on a quarterly basis. Listen to the interview here If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest here

