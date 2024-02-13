VISIOMED GROUP: Visiomed Group announces strong revenues growth in 2023

+38% sales growth in 2023 compared with 2022

Medical Fitness activities continued to grow strongly during the year

Successful diversification of revenues with the launch of the new "Wellness tests" offering

Strong growth also expected for 2024 with further revenue diversification as well as the expansion in Saudi Arabia

Paris, February 13, 2024

VISIOMED GROUP (FR0013481835 - ALVMG), a group dedicated to innovative healthcare technologies and services, presents its unaudited sales figures for 2023.

Strong sales growth in 2023:

at 31/12 - €m unaudited financials 2022[1][2] 2023[3] Change 22/23 Smart Salem revenue 9.8 13.5 +38% Visiomed Group revenue 9.8 13.5 +38%

Consolidated sales for 2023 will reach €13.5 million, an increase of €3.7 million (+38%) compared to sales for 2022, on a like-for-like basis.

Significant growth in patient volume in 2023:

Number of tests performed (by volume) FY 2022 FY 2023 Change

FY-22/23 Medical Fitness segment 86,605 120,455 +39% Wellness tests segment n.a. 1,902 n.a. Total number of tests performed 86,605 122,357 +41%

Key points for 2023:

Strong ramp-up for the last two Smart Salem centers; Successful launch of the new "Wellness tests" offering, supporting our recent diversification strategy towards medical prevention which started in April 2023.

Strong growth expected in 2024 with the following key drivers:

Maintaining high growth rate for the "Medical Fitness" offering; Acceleration of the "Wellness tests" offering recently launched in 2023; Launch of a new "Occupational Health" service, an additional mandatory medical test required for workers in certain sectors like healthcare, hospitality and education; The opening in 2024 of our first center in Saudi Arabia.

Clément Pacaud, CEO of Visiomed Group, comments: "2023 was an exceptional year for Visiomed Group, with the acceleration of the company's turnaround, validating our recent strategy of refocusing our efforts on our subsidiary Smart Salem as well as the Gulf region. 2024 promises to be also very good, as we have an excellent growth pipeline, with further growth for our existing activities, more diversification of our service offerings, and the expansion of our expertise in Saudi Arabia."

***

About VISIOMED GROUP

Founded in 2007, VISIOMED GROUP relies on a long experience in the health sector to invest in innovative health technologies and services in France and abroad.

The Group now has focused its activities on the Middle East since 2021 and the acquisition of Smart Salem, the first digital medical analysis centre accredited by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) in the United Arab Emirates, 100% owned by Visiomed Group.

Visiomed is also accelerating its development in the region with the creation of Smart Health, a joint venture that will lead the deployment of the Group's innovative centres in Saudi Arabia.

Based in Paris, Visiomed Group is listed on Euronext Growth (ALVMG). For more information, visit www.visiomed-group.com

[1] Average exchange rate 2022: EUR/AED = 3.8780

[2] Management presents adjusted revenue excluding: (a) activities sold or discontinued following the change of control of Bewellthy and BewellConnect on 10th of January 2023; and (b) discontinued COVID related activities

[3] Average exchange rate 2023: EUR/AED = 3.9726

