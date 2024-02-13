Anzeige
Stora Enso Oyj: Stora Enso publishes its Annual Report 2023

STORA ENSO OYJ ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT 13 February 2024 at 9:30 EET

HELSINKI, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stora Enso's Annual Report 2023 is published today at storaenso.com/annualreport. The report includes a strategy review, sustainability reporting, corporate governance, remuneration report and financial report.

Stora Enso publishes its annual financial statements in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. The format of the report is Extensible Hypertext Markup Language (xHTML). In line with the ESEF requirements, the primary financial statements have been labelled with XBRL tags. The audit firm PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy has provided an independent auditor's reasonable assurance report on Stora Enso's ESEF Financial Statements in Finnish in accordance with ISAE 3000 (Revised). The ESEF files are attached to this release and can be downloaded at storaenso.com/annualreport.

Stora Enso also reports against the SASB's Sustainability Accounting Standards for Forest Management and Containers & Packaging. The specific standard indicators are available in the online SASB Content Index, with references to the locations of these disclosures in Stora Enso's annual reporting. The Group's sustainability reporting has been assured by PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy with a level of Limited Assurance with GRI Standards as criteria. Given the Group's commitment to climate change mitigation and related emission data reliability, a level of Reasonable Assurance with GHG Protocol as criteria has been provided for direct and indirect fossil CO2e emissions (Scope 1 and 2).

The Annual Report is attached to this release as an XHTML file and a PDF file. The report and the audited financial statements in Finnish are available at storaenso.com/annualreport

For further information, please contact:
Carl Norell
SVP Corporate Communications
Tel. +46 72 241 0349

Investor enquiries:
Anna-Lena Åström
SVP Investor Relations
Tel. +46 70 210 7691

Part of the global bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading provider of renewable products in packaging, biomaterials, and wooden construction, and one of the largest private forest owners in the world. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has approximately 20,000 employees and Group sales in 2023 of EUR 9.4 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in OTC Markets (OTCQX) in the USA as ADRs and ordinary shares (SEOAY, SEOFF, SEOJF). storaenso.com

STORA ENSO OYJ

© 2024 PR Newswire
