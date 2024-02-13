The research team tested a PV system prototype with a mirror reflector and found it could be economically feasible "under Malaysian climatic conditions." Their analysis was based on the cost-effectiveness factor (FCE), which is a parameter that must be considered when designing an enhancer such as a reflector or a cooling technology in PV systems. Researchers by the Multimedia University in Malaysia have conducted an economic feasibility assessment of using mirror reflectors to increase power yield in photovoltaic systems. Mirror reflectors have been widely used in the past to increase the power ...

