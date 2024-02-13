Qcells and Solarcycle have established the first US solar recycling alliance.From pv magazine USA Qcells, a solar module manufacturer, has entered a new partnership with Solarcycle, a recycling company. Under the terms of the agreement, Qcells solar panels will be recycled after decommissioning. The agreement is a landmark deal for solar recycling in the United States. Qcells operates one of the largest solar manufacturing operations in the country, with plans to expand production to 8.4 GW per year by the end of 2024, adding 4,000 jobs. The company announced a $2.5 billion investment to support ...

