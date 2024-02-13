Recover, the leading materials science company and scale producer of sustainable, high quality recycled cotton fiber and cotton fiber blends, today announced the appointment of Hans Ploos van Amstel to its board of directors. Hans is a widely respected leader whose expertise will complement the talent and experience of the existing Recover board members.

Hans brings with him a wealth of global financial expertise and a proven track record of driving transformative growth across diverse industries, including deep experience in fashion and textiles. With over three decades of progressive experience, Hans has held key leadership positions at distinguished companies such as Procter Gamble, Levi Strauss Co, the Adecco Group and Partners Group, through which he has demonstrated a strong commitment to driving strategic transformations, optimizing organizational structures, and fostering sustainable growth across diverse industries. As Group chief financial officer of Levi Strauss Co, Hans played a pivotal role in the company's transformation, leveraging his financial proficiency to bolster operational efficiency and drive innovation. Hans also served as co-chief executive officer of C&A.

"We are thrilled to welcome Hans to Recover's board of directors," said Olof Persson, chairman of Recover and former chief executive officer of the Volvo Group. "His extensive global experience, financial acumen and strategic vision will be invaluable assets as we continue our mission to revolutionize the textile industry through sustainable innovation."

"I am honored to join Recover's board of directors and look forward to leveraging my global experience in finance, fashion and textiles to support the company's continued growth and customer-centric focus," said Hans.

Hans' appointment to the board of directors follows the company's recent appointment of Anders Sjoblom as chief executive officer and Matthew Neville as chief commercial officer. These additions enable Recover to focus on ensuring operational and financial excellence while continuing to innovate and lead disruptive change for the apparel and textile industries.

About Recover:

Recover is a leading materials science company and global producer of low-impact, high-quality recycled cotton fiber and cotton fiber blends. Its premium, environmentally friendly, and cost-competitive products are created in partnership with the supply chain for global retailers and brands, offering a sustainable solution to achieve circular fashion for all. As a fourth generation, family-owned company, and backed by recent investment from STORY3 Capital and Goldman Sachs, Recover is on a mission to scale its proprietary technology to make a lasting positive impact on the environment and partner with brands/retailers and other change-makers to meet the industry's sustainability targets.

