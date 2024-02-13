Anzeige
Dienstag, 13.02.2024
GlobeNewswire
13.02.2024 | 09:10
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: InterMail A/S - Observation status

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status:

ISIN             Name

DK0010212224    INTERMAIL



The company is given observation status because the company and CapHold 4 Inv
ApS have entered into an agreement pursuant to which CapHold 4 Inv ApS will
make a voluntary conditioned takeover offer to acquire all of the outstanding
shares in the company. 

According to rule 4.1.1 in Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares,
the exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments observation status. 



We refer to the company's announcement from 13 February 2024.





________________________________________________________________________________
___________ 

For further information contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 77 03 33.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
