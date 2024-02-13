Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: InterMail A/S - Observation status

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status: ISIN Name DK0010212224 INTERMAIL The company is given observation status because the company and CapHold 4 Inv ApS have entered into an agreement pursuant to which CapHold 4 Inv ApS will make a voluntary conditioned takeover offer to acquire all of the outstanding shares in the company. According to rule 4.1.1 in Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares, the exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments observation status. We refer to the company's announcement from 13 February 2024. ________________________________________________________________________________ ___________ For further information contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 77 03 33.