Tineco, pioneer in the field of floor care and smart home devices, proudly presents its latest acquisition: the PURE ONE STATION. This series consists of two variants the PURE ONE STATION and the PURE ONE STATION Pet, both designed to meet different user preferences and needs.

This new series, which includes both the PURE ONE STATION Pet and the PURE ONE STATION, offers exceptional performance and innovative design tailored to both pet owners and budget-conscious consumers. Whether you're battling stubborn pet hair or just looking for something for effortless home care.

Effortless maintenance, convenient storage

Both models of the PURE ONE STATION feature the ingenious station a multifunctional charging and cleaning hub with a fully self-cleaning design. The self-cleaning function extends from the brush to the dust container. Not only does the station automatically empty the dust container, but it also thoroughly cleans all parts from the brush to the pipe to the filters all while silently charging the vacuum cleaner for the next cleaning process. This complete self-cleaning ensures that all dust particles are collected during the cycles and the machine starts clean again and again. In addition, the sleek and stylish design of the PURE ONE STATION series transforms it into a beautiful storage solution that integrates seamlessly into your living room.

No clutter thanks to ZeroTangle technology

One feature that can be found in both models is the specially designed ZeroTangle brush, which effectively prevents hair from getting tangled when vacuuming and allows for particularly easy cleaning, which is particularly beneficial for pet owners. Hair, pet fur and dirt slide effortlessly into the dust bin, clearing frustrating blockages. The ZeroTangle brush tackles everything from carpets to hard floors, providing a powerful and comfortable cleaning experience for the entire area.

More power thanks to pouch cell battery technology

Tineco introduces the pouch cell battery technology previously found in state-of-the-art smartphones for the first time in the cleaning industry. This advanced battery delivers exceptional performance, longer life, and faster charging times, making both PURE ONE STATION models the epitome of cleaning efficiency. The lighter weight and lower operating temperature of pouch cell technology also improve safety and user comfort.

Multifunction OmniHub with 3L Eco Dust Bin

A highlight of this vacuum cleaner is the 4-in-1 multi-function OmniHub. After each cleaning, the vacuum cleaner in the OmniHub automatically cleans and recharges itself. The real-time detection ensures optimal adaptation to different cleaning situations. With the extensive 3L Eco dust container, it allows for problem-free use over 60 days. This reusable dust bin eliminates the need for daily cleaning and emptying as it reliably stores dirt and dust for up to 60 days.

The H13 HEPA filtration system

The 4-stage filtration with the H13 HEPA filtration system captures up to 99.97% of dust particles. In combination with the OmniHub, which offers a 5-stage HEPA filtration system, even 99.99% of dust particles are able to be filtered.

The Tineco iLoop Smart Sensor

The Tineco iLoop Smart Sensor ensures precise suction by adjusting the suction power depending on the contamination detected. This smart technology greatly improves cleaning efficiency.

The PURE ONE STATION Pet, designed specifically for pet owners, stands out with advanced voice and app features. Ideal for tech enthusiasts and those who prioritize machine intelligence, this version allows users to personalize cleaning preferences. Users can choose between 30s, 45s and 60s as the self-cleaning duration of the device.

This variant is equipped with intelligent voice and app instructions to optimize the cleaning experience. The 4-in-1 Multi-Function Vacuum Cleaner with Suction Station is equipped with three different brushes to meet a variety of daily cleaning needs. The PURE ONE STATION Pet is available in an appealing shade of violet and costs 799 EUR on Amazon.

The PURE ONE STATION is aimed at consumers who are looking for a reliable vacuum cleaner with smart features. A significant difference is the conscious decision to forego voice and app features. This clearly focus on a straightforward user experience allowing users to focus on what matters most taking care of their home without being distracted by complex technologies. The PURE ONE STATION is available in a plain white and costs 599 EUR on Amazon.

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with the launch of its first vacuum cleaner and has been driving innovation in the smart household appliance category ever since. Tineco specializes in developing advanced, smart technologies that make everyday household products smarter and easier to use. With the PURE ONE vacuum cleaner portfolio and the introduction of the first smart wet/dry vacuum cleaner line on the market the FLOOR ONE series Tineco has quickly become a leader in the smart household appliance category.

