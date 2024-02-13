AIRWELL: Airwell, Synerpod, and CETIH join forces to implement large-scale renovation for collective and social housing in France

The Airwell Group (Euronext Growth, ALAIR), creator of smart energy ecosystems, today announced its alliance with Synerpod, a French company that seeks to implement large-scale energy renovation for collective and individual housing, and the CETIH group, which specialises in the housing and energy renovation sectors to tackle fuel poverty in buildings. In this context, the Airwell Group announces that it has acquired a minority shareholding in Synerpod.

Founded in 2021, Synerpod is an innovative start-up aiming to implement large-scale energy renovation for collective and individual housing affected by fuel poverty. On 9 February, Synerpod opened its plant in Montaigu (Saint-Hilaire-de-Loulay, western France) which focuses on producing the "Enerpod", a prefabricated outdoor unit (off-site) designed for social landlords to deliver energy renovation in individual housing that can be quickly installed. This unit is fitted with a silent dual-service heat pump supplied by Airwell, a hot water tank, dual flow controlled mechanical ventilation and an electronic circuit board. It provides multiple benefits: time saved and cost savings, quality assurance and increased safety, enhanced durability, easier maintenance and reduced on-site pollution. With this innovative concept, Synerpod aims to implement large-scale energy renovation for collective and social housing impacted by fuel poverty.

Considering that 4.8 million buildings are poorly insulated in France, the task of combating fuel poverty is huge. To address this major challenge, the Airwell Group has acquired an equity interest in Synerpod, alongside the CETIH (Compagnie des Équipements Techniques et Industriels pour l'Habitat) group - 13% and 6% respectively - as part of an overall capital increase of €500k.

Building on this alliance, the Airwell Group, Synerpod, and CETIH plan to develop a range of complementary products. The three players have also responded to a call for tenders from ADEME (French ecological transition agency) to "develop off-site construction and renovation". By responding through a consortium of companies, the three partners are taking an innovative, fully integrated and more efficient approach.

A pan-European project - The first major order to renovate 400 homes for social landlords

Synerpod's innovation is part of the European EnergieSprong movement, which aims to massively scale up comprehensive energy renovation for housing, with a focus on new methods of industrialising renovation, and on specifications based on requirements for results rather than means.

In France's Pays de la Loire region, this movement has given rise to the MASH (Shared purchasing for housing services) initiative led by the USH (France's non-profit organisation for social housing) and an association of 14 social landlords. The project aims to introduce a grouped order for EnergieSprong renovations in around 2,000 housing units. Against this backdrop, since 1 January 2024, Synerpod has helped social landlords implement energy renovation in 400 homes thanks to its Enerpods.

A second project is scheduled to renovate 32 houses in Roanne (Loire department, central France) for the property manager, Opheor, serving as a demo for landlords in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region (southeast-central France).

Next release: Full-year 2023 results, 23 April 2024, before the market opens

About Airwell

Founded in 1947 in France, Airwell is France's leading designer of heat pumps in the field of climatic and thermal engineering. A major operator, the French pioneer in heat pumps and then the leading European manufacturer in the 1970s, Airwell became Groupe Airwell in 2021. In a market driven by the energy transition, the company aims to become a reference in Europe, and a key player in climate and thermal solutions based on needs and uses on a global level, with a presence in 80 countries. The French developer of climatic and thermal solutions continued to develop in an effort to optimise the energy consumption of its products, protect natural resources and capture solar energy, thereby significantly reducing its customers' environmental footprints. Based in Montigny-le-Bretonneux (78), Groupe Airwell has more than 100 employees. In March 2023, Groupe Airwell became a member of the Communauté du Coq Vert run by Bpi France and ADEME (French Agency for Ecological Transition).

Compartment: Euronext Growth® Paris; Ticker: ALAIR

www.groupe-airwell.com



Contacts

Laurent ROEGEL

CEO

investisseurs@airwell.com Rodolphe OSSOLA

Listing Sponsor

rodolphe.ossola@atoutcapital.com

+33 (0)1 56 69 61 86 ACTUS FINANCE ET COMMUNICATION

Financial communication

Anne-Pauline PETUREAUX

apetureaux@actus.fr

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 72 Media Relations

Manon Clairet

mclairet@actus.fr

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 73

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

yZttZcpvk22XnGtplMptl2Fol25plpKWmZaemGmeZJaam55imGxkbsnHZnFll2Vm

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-84200-airwell_pr_synerpod_final.pdf