Randstad N.V.: FY 2023: resilient performance, strong free cash flow

highlights• Q4 2023 org. revenue growth -8.6%• Q4 2023 underlying EBITA € 265m• Q4 2023 EBITA margin 4.3%• gross profit -8% YoY; perm -26% & RPO -34% YoY, combined c. 15% of gross profit• strong FY free cash flow, up 19%YoY, totalling € 883m• robust gross margin of 20.7%, -10bp YoY, reflecting mix & pricing• 2023 proposed total return of around €632m of capital to shareholders• solid adaptability, opex down 4% YoY; robust conversion rate of 20.7%• January 2024 organic revenue growth in line with Q4 2023 trends .CEO Sander van 't Noordende commented, "In Q4 2023, we delivered another resilient performance in a challenging environment. We adapted well throughout the year, as demonstrated by the solid margin and strong cash flow performance achieved in FY2023. As talent scarcity prevails, we are confident that the 'partner for talent' strategy we set out at our Capital Markets Day in October positions us well to capitalize on the exciting opportunities in our markets.In line with our capital allocation policy, we are proposing a return of around €632m of capital to our ordinary shareholders, comprising a regular ordinary cash dividend of €2.28 per ordinary share, and a special dividend of €1.27 per ordinary share. The global macroeconomic environment remains uncertain and this is influencing the decision-making of clients and talent. That said, labor markets remain tight and we continue to demonstrate our ability to adapt and perform in these changing market conditions. I would like to thank our talent, clients and people across the world for their ongoing commitment to our business."go to full resultshttps://www.randstad.com/investor-relations/results-and-reports/quarterly-results/for more informationStef Leijdekkers- investors and analystsstef.leijdekkers@randstad.com or +31 (0)6 1928 3785Randstad press officepress@randstad.com or +31 6 1322 5136about RandstadRandstad is a global talent leader with the vision to be the world's most equitable and specialized talent company. As a partner for talent and through our four specializations - Operational, Professional, Digital and Enterprise - we provide clients with the high-quality, diverse and agile workforces that they need to succeed in a talent scarce world. We help people secure meaningful roles, develop relevant skills and find purpose and belonging in their workplace. Through the value we create, we are committed to a better and more sustainable future for all.Headquartered in the Netherlands, Randstad operates in 39 markets and has approximately 40,000 employees. In 2023, we supported 2 million talent to find work and generated a revenue of €25.4 billion. Randstad N.V. is listed on the Euronext Amsterdam. For more information, see www.randstad.com