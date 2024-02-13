Alpex Solar, an India-based solar manufacturer, says it plans to use the proceeds of its highly oversubscribed initial public offering (IPO) to expand its PV panel capacity from 450 MW to 1.2 GW, in addition to setting up an aluminum frame manufacturing unit.From pv magazine India Investors have flocked to Alpex Solar's recent IPO. The Indian solar systems manufacturer aimed to raise $8.3 million from the issuance between Feb. 8 and Feb. 12. The company plans to list its shares on NSE Emerge, the National Stock Exchange of India's institutional trading platform for startups and small- and medium-sized ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...