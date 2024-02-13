EQS-News: IuteCredit Finance S.à r.l.
Iute Group reports unaudited 12M 2023 results on 21 February 2024
Invitation to earnings webcast/call on 22 February 2024
CEO Tarmo Sild and CFO Kristel Kurvits will comment on the unaudited results by means of a webcast presentation. The webcast/call will be held in English.
Kristel Kurvits, Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
Iute Group is a fintech company established in 2008 in Estonia. The Group specializes in consumer finance, payment services, banking, and insurance products. It serves customers in Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Moldova, and North Macedonia. Iute Group finances its loan portfolios with equity, deposits, and secured bonds on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Baltic Main List.
http://www.iutecredit.com/
