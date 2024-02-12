LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE: HPP) (the "Company," "Hudson Pacific," or "HPP"), a unique provider of end-to-end real estate solutions for tech and media tenants, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter 2023.

"We are proud of our team's efforts and our positive results that overcame a multitude of industry challenges in 2023 including ongoing economic uncertainty. Among our accomplishments for the year, we leased 1.7 million square feet and completed over $1 billion of asset dispositions," stated Victor Coleman, Chairman and CEO. "As we look ahead, we have strengthened our balance sheet by extending maturities to late 2025, and our core focus remains 'leasing, leasing and more leasing' within our high-quality portfolio to capture the benefits of both evolving return-to-office mandates and the studio production ramp up post-strike. We are also focused on continuing to control costs, executing on opportunistic dispositions, progressing our New York studio development, and further fortifying our balance sheet. We are well-positioned to leverage our portfolio, expertise and relationships to the benefit of our shareholders as we seek to drive improved financial performance in the coming year."

Financial Results Compared to Fourth Quarter 2022

Total revenue of $223.4 million compared to $269.9 million, largely due to the sales of Skyway Landing, 604 Arizona and 3401 Exposition, previously communicated tenant move-outs at 1455 Market and 10900-10950 Washington, as well as a reduction in studio service and other revenue due to the related union strikes

Net loss attributable to common stockholders of $98.0 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $12.0 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, primarily due to the aforementioned revenue changes

FFO, excluding specified items, of $19.6 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, compared to $70.2 million, or $0.49 per diluted share. Specified items include deferred tax asset write-off expense of $6.6 million, or $0.05 per diluted share and transaction-related expense of $0.2 million, or $0.00 per diluted share, compared to specified items consisting of transaction-related expense of $3.6 million, or $0.03 per diluted share

FFO of $12.8 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, compared to $66.5 million, or $0.47 per diluted share

AFFO of $21.5 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, compared to $62.1 million, or $0.43 per diluted share

Same-store cash NOI of $116.1 million compared to $127.4 million, mostly attributable to a large vacate at 1455 Market and mid-size tenant move-outs in the San Francisco Peninsula and Silicon Valley, as well as a single tenant vacating six stages at Sunset Las Palmas due to the strike

Leasing

Executed 77 new and renewal leases totaling 431,980 square feet, including a 57,000-square-foot five-year renewal with GitHub at 275 Brannan

GAAP rents decreased 2.1% and cash rents decreased 9.8% from prior levels, mostly attributable to two mid-size tenant renewals in the San Francisco Bay Area

In-service office portfolio ended the quarter at 80.8% occupied and 81.9% leased, with the change primarily resulting from the sale of One Westside

On average over the trailing 12 months, the in-service studio portfolio was 80.4% leased and the related 35 stages were 84.7% leased, with the change attributable to aforementioned single tenant vacating space at Sunset Las Palmas

Dispositions

Sold Cloud10, a 5.3-acre land parcel in North San Jose, California, for $43.5 million before prorations and closing costs

Sold 100% of two tranches and 49% of a third tranche of debt associated with the Hollywood Media Portfolio, generating gross proceeds of $145.8 million, while retaining a 51% ownership in the third tranche with a notional value of $30.2 million

Sold One Westside and Westside Two office redevelopment in West Los Angeles, California (owned 75/25% Hudson Pacific/Macerich) for $700 million before prorations and closing costs

Balance Sheet as of December 31, 2023

$808.4 million of total liquidity comprised of $100.4 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and $708.0 million of undrawn capacity under the unsecured revolving credit facility

$17.5 million and $183.1 million of undrawn capacity under construction loans secured by Sunset Glenoaks and Sunset Pier 94, respectively

HPP's share of net debt to HPP's share of undepreciated book value was 36.5% with 86.1% of debt fixed or capped and no maturities until November 2025

Refinanced Bentall Centre owned in partnership with Blackstone with a $482.2 million mortgage loan (reflects the foreign currency exchange rate from CAD to USD as of December 31, 2023) maturing in July 2027 and bearing an interest rate of 230 basis points over CORRA

Applied net proceeds from the sale of One Westside and Westside Two to fully repay the construction loan secured by those properties, with remaining net proceeds, as well as those from the sales of Cloud10 and the Hollywood Media Portfolio loan, used to repay amounts outstanding on the unsecured revolving credit facility

Completed credit facility amendment to favorably adjust certain definitions and covenant calculations, for which aggregate lender commitments were reduced by $100.0 million to $900.0 million maturing in December 2026 (including extension options)

Dividend

The Company's Board of Directors declared and paid a dividend on its 4.750% Series C cumulative preferred stock of $0.296875 per share

ESG Leadership

Received multiple industry-wide sustainability and ESG recognitions, including: Top rankings in the 2023 GRESB Real Estate Assessment, including being named an Office, Americas Sector Leader for the third consecutive year, and Green Star and 5-star ratings for a fifth consecutive year Winner of Nareit's Leader in the Light: Office Award for the second consecutive year Named one of Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies for the second consecutive year



2024 Outlook

Hudson Pacific is providing its first quarter and full-year 2024 FFO outlook in the range of $0.15 to $0.19 and $1.00 to $1.10 per diluted share, respectively. There are no specified items in connection with this guidance.

This FFO outlook reflects management's view of current and future market conditions, including assumptions with respect to rental rates, occupancy levels and the earnings impact of events referenced in this press release and in earlier announcements. It otherwise excludes any impact from new acquisitions, dispositions, debt financings, amendments or repayments, recapitalizations, capital markets activity or similar matters. It also excludes the impact of a disruption in studio operations in the event a strike leads to a halt in production. There can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from these estimates.

Below are some of the assumptions the Company used in providing this guidance:

Unaudited, in thousands, except share data Current Guidance Full Year 2024 Metric Low High FFO per share $1.00 $1.10 Growth in same-store property cash NOI(1)(2) (11.50)% (12.50)% GAAP non-cash revenue (straight-line rent and above/below-market rents)(3) $(500) $(10,500) GAAP non-cash expense (straight-line rent expense and above/below-market ground rent) $(7,100) $(9,100) General and administrative expenses(4) $80,000 $86,000 Interest expense(5) $(170,000) $(180,000) Non-real estate depreciation and amortization $(32,000) $(34,000) FFO from unconsolidated joint ventures $1,000 $3,000 FFO attributable to non-controlling interests $(28,000) $(32,000) FFO attributable to Preferred Units / Shares $(21,000) $(21,000) Weighted average common stock/units outstanding-diluted(6) 145,000,000 146,000,000

(1) Same-store for the full year 2024 is defined as the 41 office properties and three studio properties, as applicable, owned and included in the Company's stabilized portfolio as of January 1, 2023, and anticipated to still be owned and included in the stabilized portfolio through December 31, 2024. (2) Please see non-GAAP information below for definition of cash NOI. (3) Includes non-cash straight-line rent associated with the studio and office properties. (4) Includes non-cash compensation expense, which the Company estimates at $26,000 in 2024. (5) Includes amortization of deferred financing costs and loan discounts/premiums, which the Company estimates at $6,000 in 2024. (6) Diluted shares represent ownership in the Company through shares of common stock, OP Units and other convertible or exchangeable instruments. The weighted average fully diluted common stock/units outstanding for 2024 includes an estimate for the dilution impact of stock grants to the Company's executives under its long-term incentive programs. This estimate is based on the projected award potential of such programs as of the end of the most recently completed quarter, as calculated in accordance with the ASC 260, Earnings Per Share.

The Company does not provide a reconciliation for non-GAAP estimates on a forward-looking basis, including the information under "FFO Guidance" above, where it is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing and/or amount of various items that would impact net income attributable to common stockholders per diluted share, which is the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measure. This includes, for example, acquisition costs and other non-core items that have not yet occurred, are out of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. Forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures provided without the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures may vary materially from the corresponding GAAP financial measures.

Supplemental Information

Supplemental financial information regarding Hudson Pacific's fourth quarter 2023 results may be found on the Investors section of the Company's website at HudsonPacificProperties.com. This supplemental information provides additional detail on items such as property occupancy, financial performance by property and debt maturity schedules.

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss fourth quarter 2023 financial results at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET on February 13, 2024. Please dial (833) 470-1428 and enter passcode 937174 to access the call. International callers should dial (404) 975-4839 and enter the same passcode. A live, listen-only webcast and replay can be accessed via the Investors section of the Company's website at HudsonPacificProperties.com.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space. For more information visit HudsonPacificProperties.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," or "potential" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events, or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements reflect the Company's good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance. Furthermore, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, and other risks described in documents subsequently filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets In thousands, except share data 12/31/23 12/31/22 (Unaudited) ASSETS Investment in real estate, at cost $ 8,212,896 $ 8,716,572 Accumulated depreciation and amortization (1,728,437 ) (1,541,271 ) Investment in real estate, net 6,484,459 7,175,301 Non-real estate property, plant and equipment, net 118,783 130,289 Cash and cash equivalents 100,391 255,761 Restricted cash 18,765 29,970 Accounts receivable, net 24,609 16,820 Straight-line rent receivables, net 220,787 279,910 Deferred leasing costs and intangible assets, net 326,950 393,842 Operating lease right-of-use assets 376,306 401,051 Prepaid expenses and other assets, net 94,145 98,837 Investment in unconsolidated real estate entities 252,711 180,572 Goodwill 264,144 263,549 Assets associated with real estate held for sale - 93,238 TOTAL ASSETS $ 8,282,050 $ 9,319,140 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities Unsecured and secured debt, net $ 3,945,314 $ 4,585,862 Joint venture partner debt 66,136 66,136 Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other 203,736 264,098 Operating lease liabilities 389,210 399,801 Intangible liabilities, net 27,751 34,091 Security deposits, prepaid rent and other 88,734 83,797 Liabilities associated with real estate held for sale - 665 Total liabilities 4,720,881 5,434,450 Redeemable preferred units of the operating partnership 9,815 9,815 Redeemable non-controlling interest in consolidated real estate entities 57,182 125,044 Equity Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 18,400,000 authorized; 4.750% Series C cumulative redeemable preferred stock; $25.00 per share liquidation preference, 17,000,000 outstanding at 12/31/23 and 12/31/22 425,000 425,000 Common stock, $0.01 par value, 481,600,000 authorized, 141,034,806 and 141,054,478 shares outstanding at 12/31/23 and 12/31/22, respectively 1,403 1,409 Additional paid-in capital 2,651,798 2,889,967 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (187 ) (11,272 ) Total Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. stockholders' equity 3,078,014 3,305,104 Non-controlling interest-members in consolidated real estate entities 335,439 377,756 Non-controlling interest-units in the operating partnership 80,719 66,971 Total equity 3,494,172 3,749,831 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 8,282,050 $ 9,319,140

Consolidated Statements of Operations In thousands, except per share data Three Months Ended Year Ended 12/31/23 12/31/22 12/31/23 12/31/22 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) REVENUES Office Rental $ 191,319 $ 207,601 $ 797,095 $ 834,408 Service and other revenues 3,545 3,964 15,280 18,292 Total office revenues 194,864 211,565 812,375 852,700 Studio Rental 13,167 17,535 59,276 59,672 Service and other revenues 15,392 40,827 80,646 113,852 Total studio revenues 28,559 58,362 139,922 173,524 Total revenues 223,423 269,927 952,297 1,026,224 OPERATING EXPENSES Office operating expenses 80,676 78,139 312,018 308,668 Studio operating expenses 34,869 38,793 138,447 105,150 General and administrative 19,781 17,323 74,958 79,501 Depreciation and amortization 103,192 96,518 397,846 373,219 Total operating expenses 238,518 230,773 923,269 866,538 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES) (Loss) income from unconsolidated real estate entities (1,683 ) (788 ) (3,902 ) 943 Fee income 1,155 4,850 6,181 7,972 Interest expense (52,379 ) (48,085 ) (214,415 ) (149,901 ) Interest income 775 314 2,182 2,340 Management services reimbursement income-unconsolidated real estate entities 987 1,004 4,125 4,163 Management services expense-unconsolidated real estate entities (987 ) (1,004 ) (4,125 ) (4,163 ) Transaction-related expenses (194 ) (3,643 ) 1,150 (14,356 ) Unrealized loss on non-real estate investments (851 ) (378 ) (3,120 ) (1,440 ) Gain (loss) on sale of real estate 80,048 (1,984 ) 103,202 (2,164 ) Impairment loss (60,158 ) - (60,158 ) (28,548 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt - - 10,000 - Other (expense) income (145 ) 4,904 (6 ) 8,951 Loss on sale of bonds (34,046 ) - (34,046 ) - Total other expenses (67,478 ) (44,810 ) (192,932 ) (176,203 ) Loss before income tax provision (82,573 ) (5,656 ) (163,904 ) (16,517 ) Income tax provision (6,081 ) - (6,796 ) - Net loss (88,654 ) (5,656 ) (170,700 ) (16,517 ) Net income attributable to Series A preferred units (153 ) (153 ) (612 ) (612 ) Net income attributable to Series C preferred shares (5,047 ) (5,047 ) (20,188 ) (20,431 ) Net income attributable to participating securities - (300 ) (850 ) (1,194 ) Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interest in consolidated real estate entities 8,957 (1,520 ) 9,331 (23,418 ) Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest in consolidated real estate entities (14,854 ) 531 (12,520 ) 4,964 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest in the operating partnership 1,758 161 3,358 709 NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ (97,993 ) $ (11,984 ) $ (192,181 ) $ (56,499 ) BASIC AND DILUTED PER SHARE AMOUNTS Net loss attributable to common stockholders-basic $ (0.70 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (1.36 ) $ (0.39 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders-diluted $ (0.70 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (1.36 ) $ (0.39 ) Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding-basic 140,941 140,928 140,953 143,732 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding-diluted 140,941 140,928 140,953 143,732

Funds From Operations(1) Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data Three Months Ended Year Ended 12/31/23 12/31/22 12/31/23 12/31/22 RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ("FFO")(1): Net loss $ (88,654 ) $ (5,656 ) $ (170,700 ) $ (16,517 ) Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization-Consolidated 103,192 96,518 397,846 373,219 Depreciation and amortization-Non-real estate assets (7,865 ) (8,652 ) (33,389 ) (23,110 ) Depreciation and amortization-HPP's share from unconsolidated real estate entities(2) 1,156 1,355 4,779 5,322 (Gain) loss on sale of real estate (80,048 ) 1,984 (103,202 ) 2,164 Loss on sale of bonds 34,046 - 34,046 - Impairment loss-Real estate assets 60,158 - 60,158 20,048 Unrealized loss on non-real estate investments 851 378 3,120 1,440 FFO attributable to non-controlling interests (4,857 ) (14,201 ) (42,335 ) (71,100 ) FFO attributable to preferred units (5,200 ) (5,200 ) (20,800 ) (21,043 ) FFO to common stockholders and unitholders 12,779 66,526 129,523 270,423 Specified items impacting FFO: Impairment loss-Trade name - - - 8,500 Transaction-related expenses 194 3,643 (1,150 ) 14,356 Prior period net property tax adjustment-HPP's share(2) - - (1,469 ) 786 Deferred tax asset valuation allowance 6,626 - 10,142 One-time gain on debt extinguishment - - (10,000 ) - One-time tax impact of gain on debt extinguishment - - 2,751 FFO (excluding specified items) to common stockholders and unitholders $ 19,599 $ 70,169 $ 129,797 $ 294,065 Weighted average common stock/units outstanding-diluted 144,616 142,882 144,552 145,712 FFO per common stock/unit-diluted $ 0.09 $ 0.47 $ 0.90 $ 1.86 FFO (excluding specified items) per common stock/unit-diluted $ 0.14 $ 0.49 $ 0.90 $ 2.02

(1) We calculate Funds from Operations ("FFO") in accordance with the White Paper on FFO approved by the Board of Governors of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts. The White Paper defines FFO as net income or loss calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), excluding gains and losses from sales of depreciable real estate and impairment write-downs associated with depreciable real estate, plus the HPP's share of real estate-related depreciation and amortization, excluding amortization of deferred financing costs and depreciation of non-real estate assets. The calculation of FFO includes the HPP's share of amortization of deferred revenue related to tenant-funded tenant improvements and excludes the depreciation of the related tenant improvement assets. FFO is a non-GAAP financial measure we believe is a useful supplemental measure of our operating performance. The exclusion from FFO of gains and losses from the sale of operating real estate assets allows investors and analysts to readily identify the operating results of the assets that form the core of our activity and assists in comparing those operating results between periods. Also, because FFO is generally recognized as the industry standard for reporting the operations of REITs, it facilitates comparisons of operating performance to other REITs. However, other REITs may use different methodologies to calculate FFO, and accordingly, our FFO may not be comparable to all other REITs. Implicit in historical cost accounting for real estate assets in accordance with GAAP is the assumption that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, many industry investors and analysts have considered presentations of operating results for real estate companies using historical cost accounting alone to be insufficient. Because FFO excludes depreciation and amortization of real estate assets, we believe that FFO along with the required GAAP presentations provides a more complete measurement of our performance relative to our competitors and a more appropriate basis on which to make decisions involving operating, financing and investing activities than the required GAAP presentations alone would provide. We use FFO per share to calculate annual cash bonuses for certain employees. However, FFO should not be viewed as an alternative measure of our operating performance because it does not reflect either depreciation and amortization costs or the level of capital expenditures and leasing costs necessary to maintain the operating performance of our properties, which are significant economic costs and could materially impact our results from operations. (2) HPP's share is a Non-GAAP financial measure calculated as the measure on a consolidated basis, in accordance with GAAP, plus our Operating Partnership's share of the measure from our unconsolidated joint ventures (calculated based upon the Operating Partnership's percentage ownership interest), minus our partners' share of the measure from our consolidated joint ventures (calculated based upon the partners' percentage ownership interests). We believe that presenting HPP's share of these measures provides useful information to investors regarding the Company's financial condition and/or results of operations because we have several significant joint ventures, and in some cases, we exercise significant influence over, but do not control, the joint venture. In such instances, GAAP requires us to account for the joint venture entity using the equity method of accounting, which we do not consolidate for financial reporting purposes. In other cases, GAAP requires us to consolidate the venture even though our partner(s) own(s) a significant percentage interest.

Adjusted Funds From Operations(1) Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data Three Months Ended Year Ended 12/31/23 12/31/22 12/31/23 12/31/22 FFO (excluding specified items) $ 19,599 $ 70,169 $ 129,797 $ 294,065 Adjustments: GAAP non-cash revenue (straight-line rent and above-below-market rents) 6,306 (3,208 ) (3,020 ) (29,716 ) GAAP non-cash expense (straight-line rent expense and above-below-market ground rent) 1,939 1,925 7,495 5,318 Non-real estate depreciation and amortization 7,865 8,652 33,389 23,110 Non-cash interest expense 1,572 2,439 14,394 9,727 Non-cash compensation expense 6,707 6,480 23,611 24,296 Recurring capital expenditures, tenant improvements and lease commissions (22,514 ) (24,356 ) (89,997 ) (89,815 ) AFFO $ 21,474 $ 62,101 $ 115,669 $ 236,985

(1) Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO") is a non-GAAP financial measure we believe is a useful supplemental measure of our performance. We compute AFFO by adding to FFO (excluding specified items) HPP's share of non-cash compensation expense and amortization of deferred financing costs, and subtracting recurring capital expenditures related to HPP's share of tenant improvements and leasing commissions (excluding pre-existing obligations on contributed or acquired properties funded with amounts received in settlement of prorations), and eliminating the net effect of HPP's share of straight-line rents, amortization of lease buy-out costs, amortization of above-and below-market lease intangible assets and liabilities, amortization of above-and below-market ground lease intangible assets and liabilities and amortization of loan discounts/premiums. AFFO is not intended to represent cash flow for the period. We believe that AFFO provides useful information to the investment community about our financial position as compared to other REITs since AFFO is a widely reported measure used by other REITs. However, other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating AFFO and, accordingly, our AFFO may not be comparable to other REITs.

Net Operating Income(1) Unaudited, in thousands Three Months Ended 12/31/23 12/31/22 Net loss $ (88,654 ) $ (5,656 ) Adjustments: Loss from unconsolidated real estate entities 1,683 788 Fee income (1,155 ) (4,850 ) Interest expense 52,379 48,085 Interest income (775 ) (314 ) Management services reimbursement income-unconsolidated real estate entities (987 ) (1,004 ) Management services expense-unconsolidated real estate entities 987 1,004 Transaction-related expenses 194 3,643 Unrealized loss on non-real estate investments 851 378 Loss on sale of bonds 34,046 - (Gain) loss on sale of real estate (80,048 ) 1,984 Impairment loss 60,158 - Other expense (income) 145 (4,904 ) Income tax provision 6,081 - General and administrative 19,781 17,323 Depreciation and amortization 103,192 96,518 NOI $ 107,878 $ 152,995 NET OPERATING INCOME BREAKDOWN Same-store office cash revenues 181,467 186,089 Straight-line rent (11,424 ) (5,401 ) Amortization of above-market and below-market leases, net 1,444 1,611 Amortization of lease incentive costs (212 ) (293 ) Same-store office revenues 171,275 182,006 Same-store studios cash revenues 15,932 21,677 Straight-line rent 171 414 Amortization of lease incentive costs (9 ) (9 ) Same-store studio revenues 16,094 22,082 Same-store revenues 187,369 204,088 Same-store office cash expenses 70,802 67,797 Straight-line rent 376 402 Non-cash compensation expense 35 25 Amortization of above-market and below-market ground leases, net 676 675 Same-store office expenses 71,889 68,899 Same-store studio cash expenses 10,514 12,558 Non-cash compensation expense 113 240 Same-store studio expenses 10,627 12,798 Same-store expenses 82,516 81,697 Same-store net operating income 104,853 122,391 Non-same-store net operating income 3,025 30,604 NET OPERATING INCOME $ 107,878 $ 152,995 SAME-STORE OFFICE NOI DECREASE (12.1 )% SAME-STORE OFFICE CASH NOI DECREASE (6.4 )% SAME-STORE STUDIO NOI DECREASE (41.1 )% SAME-STORE STUDIO CASH NOI DECREASE (40.6 )%

(1) We evaluate performance based upon property Net Operating Income ("NOI") from continuing operations. NOI is not a measure of operating results or cash flows from operating activities or cash flows as measured by GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to income from continuing operations, as an indication of our performance, or as an alternative to cash flows as a measure of liquidity, or our ability to make distributions. All companies may not calculate NOI in the same manner. We consider NOI to be a useful performance measure to investors and management because when compared across periods, NOI reflects the revenues and expenses directly associated with owning and operating our properties and the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates and operating costs, providing a perspective not immediately apparent from income from continuing operations. We calculate NOI as net income (loss) excluding corporate general and administrative expenses, depreciation and amortization, impairments, gains/losses on sales of real estate, interest expense, transaction-related expenses and other non-operating items. We define NOI as operating revenues (rental revenues, other property-related revenue, tenant recoveries and other operating revenues), less property-level operating expenses (external management fees, if any, and property-level general and administrative expenses). NOI on a cash basis is NOI adjusted to exclude the effect of straight-line rent and other non-cash adjustments required by GAAP. We believe that NOI on a cash basis is helpful to investors as an additional measure of operating performance because it eliminates straight-line rent and other non-cash adjustments to revenue and expenses.

