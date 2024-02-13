FERGUS FALLS, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Otter Tail Corporation (Nasdaq: OTTR) today announced financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.

2023 SUMMARY (in millions, except per share amounts) Q4 2023 Q4 2022 2023 2022 Operating Revenues $ 314.3 $ 301.4 $ 1,349.2 $ 1,460.2 Net Income $ 57.8 $ 42.0 $ 294.2 $ 284.2 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 1.37 $ 1.00 $ 7.00 $ 6.78

Compared to the year ended December 31, 2022:

Consolidated operating revenues decreased 8% to $1.3 billion.

Consolidated net income increased 4% to $294.2 million.

Diluted earnings per share increased 3% to $7.00 per share.

The corporation achieved a consolidated return on equity of 22.1% on an equity ratio of 61.4%.

The corporation's board of directors increased the quarterly common stock dividend to $0.4675 per share, an indicated annual dividend rate of $1.87 per share in 2024, a 7% increase from $1.75 per share in 2023.

CEO OVERVIEW

" Otter Tail Corporation, through the efforts of our employees and the strength of our diversified business model, produced record earnings in 2023, beating the record set last year," said President and CEO Chuck MacFarlane. " Electric segment earnings grew 6 percent compared to 2022, driven by the recovery of rate base investments and increased commercial and industrial sales. Manufacturing segment earnings increased modestly from 2022. Plastics segment earnings fell 4 percent from 2022 primarily due to a decrease in sales volumes. While Plastics segment earnings declined slightly from the extraordinary results produced in 2022, this segment continues to capitalize on favorable industry conditions and produce strong financial results compared to pre-2021 levels. A significant reduction in our corporate costs also drove 2023 earnings as we benefited from returns on our short-term investments funded by the significant cash flows our businesses have generated over the last three years.

" We continue to identify opportunities to reinvest in our businesses. In 2023, Otter Tail Power completed the purchase of Ashtabula III, a 62 MW wind facility, and placed Hoot Lake Solar, a 49 MW solar facility, into service. Expansion projects are underway for both BTD Manufacturing and Vinyltech as we add capacity to support our customers and future growth opportunities.

" We updated our Electric segment's 5 year capital expenditure plan to $1.3 billion, an increase of approximately $200 million from our previous plan. Our updated plan is expected to produce rate base growth at a compounded annual rate of 7.7 percent.

" We ended 2023 in a position of financial strength, with a strong balance sheet and ample liquidity. We expect to fund our capital expenditures and fuel our earnings growth over the next five years without the need for additional equity financing.

" Our long-term focus remains unchanged - executing our strategy to grow our business and achieve operational, commercial and talent excellence to strengthen our position in the markets we serve. We believe our businesses are well-positioned to achieve our objectives and to deliver on our financial targets, including producing a compounded annual growth rate in consolidated earnings per share of 5 to 7 percent over the long-term based on an earnings mix of approximately 65 percent from our Electric segment and 35 percent from our Manufacturing and Plastics segments.

" We are initiating our 2024 diluted earnings per share guidance range of $5.13 to $5.43. Our 2024 guidance reflects Electric segment earnings growth of approximately 7 percent and a decline in our Plastics segment earnings, driven by a continuing downward trend in sales prices and resin spreads, but partially offset by increased sales volumes. We expect declines in sales prices and resin spreads will occur throughout 2024 and into 2025."

CASH FLOWS AND LIQUIDITY

Our consolidated cash provided by operating activities was a record $404.5 million in 2023, compared to $389.3 million in 2022, with the increase primarily due to a $10.0 million increase in net income and a decrease in pension plan contributions due to the plan's funded status, partially offset by an increase in working capital. Investing activities included capital expenditures of $287.1 million in 2023, primarily related to capital investments within our Electric segment, including the purchase of the Ashtabula III wind farm and investments in our Hoot Lake Solar and wind repowering projects. Financing activities in 2023 included net short-term borrowings of $73.2 million and dividend payments of $73.1 million.

As of December 31, 2023, we had $249.4 million of available liquidity under our credit facilities and $230.4 million of available cash and cash equivalents, for total available liquidity of $479.8 million.

ANNUAL SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS Electric Segment ($ in thousands) 2023 2022 $ Change % Change Operating Revenues $ 528,359 $ 549,699 $ (21,340 ) (3.9 ) % Net Income 84,424 79,974 4,450 5.6 Retail MWh Sales 5,772,215 5,592,368 179,847 3.2 % Heating Degree Days 6,259 7,122 (863 ) (12.1 ) Cooling Degree Days 590 531 59 11.1

The following table shows heating and cooling degree days as a percent of normal.

2023 2022 Heating Degree Days 98.4 % 112.5 % Cooling Degree Days 127.2 % 113.5 %

The following table summarizes the estimated effect on diluted earnings per share of the difference in retail kilowatt-hour (kwh) sales under actual weather conditions and expected retail kwh sales under normal weather conditions in 2023 and 2022.

2023 vs Normal 2023 vs 2022 2022 vs Normal Effect on Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.02 $ (0.09 ) $ 0.11

Operating Revenues decreased $21.3 million primarily due to decreased fuel recovery and wholesale revenues, and the impact of unfavorable weather, partially offset by increased commercial and industrial sales volumes and rider revenue. The decrease in fuel recovery revenues was primarily due to lower purchased power and fuel costs arising from decreased market energy costs and natural gas prices. Wholesale revenues decreased due to a decrease in wholesale electric prices, largely driven by decreased fuel costs. Commercial and industrial sales volumes increased compared to the previous year as a result of increased demand, including a new commercial customer load in North Dakota added during 2022. The increase in rider revenue was driven by the recovery of costs from the acquisition of the Ashtabula III wind farm and our Hoot Lake Solar project, which were completed during the year.

Net Income increased $4.5 million primarily due to increased rider revenue, increased commercial and industrial sales, and lower pension and other postretirement benefit costs, partially offset by increased operating and maintenance expenses, increased depreciation expense, and the impact of unfavorable weather. Increased operating and maintenance expenses included strategic spending on customer reliability initiatives, increased labor and employee benefit costs, and increased insurance expenses.

Manufacturing Segment (in thousands) 2023 2022 $ Change % Change Operating Revenues $ 402,781 $ 397,983 $ 4,798 1.2 % Net Income 21,454 20,950 504 2.4

Operating Revenues increased $4.8 million primarily due to a 12% increase in sales volumes at BTD Manufacturing (BTD), our contract metal fabricator, driven by strong end market demand in the construction, industrial, and agricultural segments. Operating revenues also benefited from sales price increases implemented in response to labor and non-steel material cost inflation. Sales price increases and sales volume growth were partially offset by decreased steel prices, resulting in an 11% decrease in material costs, which are passed through to customers. Operating revenues at T.O. Plastics, our plastics thermoforming manufacturer, decreased primarily due to decreased sales volumes of horticulture products, as order and delivery lead times for these products have begun to normalize after volatility experienced in the previous year and customers reduced their order demand and are beginning to return to normal seasonal buying patterns.

Net Income increased $0.5 million due to increased operating revenues at BTD, partially offset by lower sales volumes at T.O. Plastics, increased depreciation expense, and increased operating expenses due to inflationary cost pressures and increased variable operating costs.

Plastics Segment (in thousands) 2023 2022 $ Change % Change Operating Revenues $ 418,026 $ 512,527 $ (94,501 ) (18.4 )% Net Income 187,748 195,374 (7,626 ) (3.9 )

Operating Revenues decreased $94.5 million primarily due to a 14% decrease in sales volumes. Sales volume decreases were attributable to softer end market demand coupled with distributor inventory management, as these customers reduced their inventory levels during the first half of the year after previously building higher inventory levels in response to market uncertainty and supply chain challenges. Operating revenue decreases were also the result of a 5% decrease in sales prices, as prices in 2023 decreased from record highs in 2022.

Net Income decreased $7.6 million due to decreased operating revenues, as described above, partially offset by an increase in gross profit margins, as decreases in the cost of PVC resin and other input materials outpaced decreases in sales prices.

Corporate (in thousands) 2023 2022 $ Change % Change Net Income (Loss) $ 565 $ (12,114 ) $ 12,679 104.7 %

Net Income at our corporate cost center increased $12.7 million, from a $12.1 million loss in the prior year primarily due to increased investment income earned on our short-term cash equivalent investments, lower health care costs related to our self-funded health insurance program, and investment gains from our corporate-owned life insurance policies.

FOURTH QUARTER OPERATING RESULTS Consolidated Results (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 $ Change % Change Operating Revenues $ 314,313 $ 301,409 $ 12,904 4.3 % Operating Expenses 244,233 246,468 (2,235 ) (0.9 ) Operating Income 70,080 54,941 15,139 27.6 Other Expense 1,109 5,728 (4,619 ) (80.6 ) Income Before Income Taxes 68,971 49,213 19,758 40.1 Income Tax Expense 11,205 7,208 3,997 55.5 Net Income $ 57,766 $ 42,005 $ 15,761 37.5 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 1.37 $ 1.00 $ 0.37 37.0 %

Electric Segment

Electric segment net income was $17.0 million, which was consistent with the fourth quarter of 2022. Compared to last year, operating revenues decreased primarily due to lower fuel recovery revenues driven by lower purchased power costs, the impact of unfavorable weather, and decreased transmission revenue, partially offset by an increase in rider revenue. Operating and maintenance expenses increased compared to last year including increases in labor and employee benefit cost, vegetative maintenance, and insurance expenses. The decrease in operating revenues and increase in operating and maintenance expenses were largely offset by lower pension and other postretirement benefit costs.

Manufacturing Segment

Manufacturing segment net income was $1.2 million, a $1.9 million decrease from the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to decreased sales volumes of horticulture products at T.O. Plastics and increased operating expenses, partially offset by increased sales volumes and sales price increases implemented in response to labor and non-steel material cost inflation at BTD, as well as a $0.6 million increase in scrap revenues, driven primarily by higher scrap metal prices.

Plastics Segment

Plastics segment net income was $39.5 million, a $14.9 million increase from the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily due to a 59% increase in sales volumes. In the fourth quarter of 2022, demand for PVC pipe was lower as distributor customers strategically managed their inventory levels and made efforts to sell through higher-priced inventories. The increase in sales volumes was partially offset by decreased sales prices, as sales prices decreased 14% from the fourth quarter of 2022.

Corporate

Corporate net income was $0.1 million, a $2.8 million increase from a $2.7 million loss in the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily due investment income earned on our short-term cash equivalent investments and lower health care costs related to our self-funded health insurance program.

2024 BUSINESS OUTLOOK

We anticipate 2024 diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $5.13 to $5.43, with an earnings mix of approximately 41% from our Electric segment and 59% from our Manufacturing and Plastics segments, net of corporate costs. This anticipated mix deviates from our long-term expected earnings mix of approximately 65% Electric/35% non-Electric as we expect Plastics segment earnings to remain elevated in 2024 compared to our long-term view of normal earnings for this segment.

The segment components of our 2024 diluted earnings per share guidance compared with actual earnings for 2023 are as follows:

2023 EPS

by Segment 2024 EPS Guidance Low High Electric $ 2.01 $ 2.13 $ 2.17 Manufacturing 0.51 0.51 0.55 Plastics 4.47 2.62 2.81 Corporate 0.01 (0.13 ) (0.10 ) Total $ 7.00 $ 5.13 $ 5.43 Return on Equity 22.1 % 14.3 % 15.1 %

The following items contribute to our 2024 earnings guidance:

Electric Segment - We expect segment earnings to increase 7% over 2023 based on the following key assumptions:

Normal weather conditions in 2024.

Returns generated from an increase in average rate base of 8.5% in 2024, compared to 2023.

Interim revenue increase, which commenced January 1, 2024, resulting from the general rate case filed in North Dakota.

Lower operating and maintenance expenses driven by lower anticipated employee benefit cost and discretionary spending.

Increased depreciation expense resulting from our capital expenditures.

Increased interest expense from increased borrowings to fund our capital investments.

Manufacturing Segment - We expect segment earnings in 2024 to increase 4% over 2023 based on the following key assumptions:

Higher sales volumes and favorable product mix, improved productivity and lower incentive costs at BTD, partially offset by continued cost pressures in the business.

Product pricing pressures and increased manufacturing cost at T.O. Plastics driving a decline in earnings in 2024.

Plastics Segment - We expect segment earnings to decline in 2024 based on the following key assumptions:

Anticipated margin compression resulting from a continued downward trend in product prices over the course of 2024.

Increased sales volumes as distributor purchasing normalizes in 2024 after destocking and inventory management in 2023.

Corporate Costs - We anticipate corporate costs will increase in 2024 primarily due to the following:

Lower anticipated market-based gains on our corporate investments.

Expected increase in claims in our self-insured health plan.

Lower incentive compensation cost.

Higher earnings on cash equivalent investments from an anticipated increase in our average investment balance.

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

The following provides a summary of actual capital expenditures for the year ended December 31, 2023, and anticipated annual capital expenditures for the next five years, along with average rate base and annual rate base growth of our Electric segment:

(in millions) 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 Total

2024 - 2028 Electric Segment: Renewables $ 118 $ 93 $ 33 $ 113 $ 129 $ 486 Transmission 51 85 111 98 100 445 Distribution 38 39 36 38 39 190 Other 67 37 30 27 25 186 Total Electric Segment $ 241 $ 274 $ 254 $ 210 $ 276 $ 293 $ 1,307 Manufacturing and Plastics Segments 46 79 35 27 25 26 192 Total Capital Expenditures $ 287 $ 353 $ 289 $ 237 $ 301 $ 319 $ 1,499 Total Electric Utility Average Rate Base $ 1,742 $ 1,890 $ 2,080 $ 2,200 $ 2,350 $ 2,520 Annual Rate Base Growth 7.3 % 8.5 % 10.1 % 5.8 % 6.8 % 7.2 %

Our updated capital expenditure plan for the next five years (2024-2028) includes Electric segment investments in wind and solar resources, transmission and distribution assets, and investments in system reliability and technology. Our Electric segment capital expenditure plan produces a compounded annual growth rate on average rate base of 7.7% over the next five years and will serve as a key driver in increasing Electric segment earnings over this timeframe. Our previous five year capital expenditure plan (2023-2027) had a compounded annual growth rate on average rate base of 6.5%. Our capital expenditure plan in our Manufacturing and Plastics segments includes investments to bring additional capacity to our operations, which will provide an opportunity for organic growth within these segments.

About the Corporation: Otter Tail Corporation, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index, has interests in diversified operations that include an electric utility and manufacturing businesses. Otter Tail Corporation stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol OTTR. The latest investor and corporate information is available at www.ottertail.com. Corporate offices are in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, and Fargo, North Dakota.

OTTER TAIL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, (in thousands, except per-share amounts) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating Revenues Electric $ 132,362 $ 145,587 $ 528,359 $ 549,699 Product Sales 181,951 155,822 820,807 910,510 Total Operating Revenues 314,313 301,409 1,349,166 1,460,209 Operating Expenses Electric Production Fuel 14,410 10,572 60,339 65,110 Electric Purchased Power 20,360 35,677 78,292 100,281 Electric Operating and Maintenance Expense 56,659 54,917 191,263 181,378 Cost of Products Sold (excluding depreciation) 102,793 99,358 454,122 542,944 Nonelectric Selling, General, and Administrative Expenses 21,230 18,738 72,663 69,718 Depreciation and Amortization 25,319 22,768 97,954 92,597 Electric Property Taxes 3,462 4,438 16,614 17,742 Total Operating Expenses 244,233 246,468 971,247 1,069,770 Operating Income 70,080 54,941 377,919 390,439 Other Income and (Expense) Interest Expense (9,392 ) (8,818 ) (37,677 ) (36,016 ) Nonservice Components of Postretirement Benefits 3,475 250 10,597 1,075 Other Income (Expense), net 4,808 2,840 12,650 2,037 Income Before Income Taxes 68,971 49,213 363,489 357,535 Income Tax Expense 11,205 7,208 69,298 73,351 Net Income $ 57,766 $ 42,005 $ 294,191 $ 284,184 Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 41,680 41,600 41,668 41,586 Diluted 42,065 41,932 42,039 41,931 Earnings Per Share: Basic $ 1.39 $ 1.01 $ 7.06 $ 6.83 Diluted $ 1.37 $ 1.00 $ 7.00 $ 6.78

OTTER TAIL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) December 31, (in thousands) 2023 2022 Assets Current Assets Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 230,373 $ 118,996 Receivables, net of allowance for credit losses 157,143 144,393 Inventories 149,701 145,952 Regulatory Assets 16,127 24,999 Other Current Assets 16,826 18,412 Total Current Assets 570,170 452,752 Noncurrent Assets Investments 62,516 54,845 Property, Plant and Equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 2,418,375 2,212,717 Regulatory Assets 95,715 94,655 Intangible Assets, net of accumulated amortization 6,843 7,943 Goodwill 37,572 37,572 Other Noncurrent Assets 51,377 41,177 Total Noncurrent Assets 2,672,398 2,448,909 Total Assets $ 3,242,568 $ 2,901,661 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current Liabilities Short-Term Debt $ 81,422 $ 8,204 Accounts Payable 94,428 104,400 Accrued Salaries and Wages 38,134 32,327 Accrued Taxes 26,590 19,340 Regulatory Liabilities 25,408 17,300 Other Current Liabilities 43,775 56,065 Total Current Liabilities 309,757 237,636 Noncurrent Liabilities and Deferred Credits Pensions Benefit Liability 33,101 33,210 Other Postretirement Benefits Liability 27,676 46,977 Regulatory Liabilities 276,547 244,497 Deferred Income Taxes 237,273 221,302 Deferred Tax Credits 15,172 15,916 Other Noncurrent Liabilities 75,977 60,985 Total Noncurrent Liabilities and Deferred Credits 665,746 622,887 Commitments and Contingencies Capitalization Long-Term Debt 824,059 823,821 Shareholders' Equity Common Shares 208,553 208,156 Additional Paid-In Capital 426,963 423,034 Retained Earnings 806,342 585,212 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income 1,148 915 Total Shareholders' Equity 1,443,006 1,217,317 Total Capitalization 2,267,065 2,041,138 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 3,242,568 $ 2,901,661

OTTER TAIL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2023 2022 Operating Activities Net Income $ 294,191 $ 284,184 Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities: Depreciation and Amortization 97,954 92,597 Deferred Tax Credits (744 ) (745 ) Deferred Income Taxes 13,508 32,424 Discretionary Contribution to Pension Plan - (20,000 ) Investment (Gains) Losses (7,222 ) 3,296 Stock Compensation Expense 7,753 6,814 Other, net (423 ) (1,473 ) Change in Operating Assets and Liabilities: Receivables (12,750 ) 30,560 Inventories (2,450 ) 5,339 Regulatory Assets 12,479 (2,464 ) Other Assets 2,817 (368 ) Accounts Payable (9,988 ) (29,763 ) Accrued and Other Liabilities 6 (5,490 ) Regulatory Liabilities 20,973 (6,846 ) Pension and Other Postretirement Benefits (11,605 ) 1,244 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 404,499 389,309 Investing Activities Capital Expenditures (287,134 ) (171,134 ) Proceeds from Disposal of Noncurrent Assets 6,225 4,346 Purchases of Investments and Other Assets (8,378 ) (8,283 ) Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (289,287 ) (175,071 ) Financing Activities Net Borrowings (Repayments) on Short-Term Debt 73,218 (82,959 ) Proceeds from Issuance of Long-Term Debt - 90,000 Payments for Retirement of Long-Term Debt - (30,000 ) Dividends Paid (73,061 ) (68,755 ) Payments for Shares Withheld for Employee Tax Obligations (3,088 ) (2,942 ) Other, net (904 ) (2,123 ) Net Cash Used in Financing Activities (3,835 ) (96,779 ) Net Change in Cash and Cash Equivalents 111,377 117,459 Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period 118,996 1,537 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period $ 230,373 $ 118,996

OTTER TAIL CORPORATION SEGMENT RESULTS (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating Revenues Electric $ 132,362 $ 145,587 $ 528,359 $ 549,699 Manufacturing 92,846 91,062 402,781 397,983 Plastics 89,105 64,760 418,026 512,527 Total Operating Revenues $ 314,313 $ 301,409 $ 1,349,166 $ 1,460,209 Operating Income (Loss) Electric $ 18,096 $ 22,374 $ 106,521 $ 113,138 Manufacturing 2,484 4,047 29,140 29,065 Plastics 53,565 33,355 254,402 264,578 Corporate (4,065 ) (4,835 ) (12,144 ) (16,342 ) Total Operating Income $ 70,080 $ 54,941 $ 377,919 $ 390,439 Net Income (Loss) Electric $ 17,005 $ 17,036 $ 84,424 $ 79,974 Manufacturing 1,177 3,092 21,454 20,950 Plastics 39,508 24,586 187,748 195,374 Corporate 76 (2,709 ) 565 (12,114 ) Total Net Income $ 57,766 $ 42,005 $ 294,191 $ 284,184

