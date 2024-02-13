Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Qlife Holding AB receives observation status (70/24)

On February 9, 2024, Qlife Holding AB (the "Company") disclosed its annual financial statement release for 2023 with information on the Company's financial situation. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares (QLIFE, ISIN code SE0013486552, order book ID 190669), paid subscription units (QLIFE BTU, ISIN code SE0021513371, order book ID 322250), and unit rights (QLIFE UR, ISIN code SE0021513363, order book ID 322249) in Qlife Holding AB shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB