Sunwind's patented Vertisolar solution features two 352 W full-black PERC solar modules, a microinverter, a connection system, and a monitoring device. The package includes an anti-theft system that also protects the wiring and the microinverter.From pv magazine France French off-grid specialist Sunwind has developed a kit to deploy vertical PV systems on fences. The patented Vertisolar solution includes two 352 W PERC full-black solar modules with an efficiency of 22%. It also includes a micro-converter, a 220 V AC power connection system, and a monitoring device. The kit weighs 7 kg and includes ...

