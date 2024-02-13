Citryll, a clinical-stage biotech company developing first-in-class therapeutics to treat immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, today announced the appointment of Maarten Kraan, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Kraan is a rheumatologist who brings more than 25 years of biopharmaceutical development experience. Dr. Kraan joins Citryll after his CMO role at AM-Pharma. Prior to that, he held various senior medical and R&D positions at Pierre Fabre S.A., AstraZeneca, Roche and Bristol Myers-Squibb. During this time, he was involved in the launch of Nulojix (belatacept) for delayed graft function in renal transplant, as well as the development of Orencia (abatacept), Remicade (infliximab), Humira (adalimumab) and fostamatinib for rheumatoid arthritis. Dr. Kraan will replace Dr. Patrick Round, who will continue to support the company during the transition period.

Dr. Kraan's appointment as CMO comes at an important moment for Citryll, given its recent start of a first-in-human study in rheumatoid arthritis patients with CIT-013, its lead Neutrophil Extracellular Trap-targeting antibody. Importantly, the Company also anticipates the initiation of Phase 2a proof-of-concept trials later this year in rheumatoid arthritis and hidradenitis suppurativa patients.

"Citryll's leadership in therapeutically addressing the Neutrophil Extracellular Trap pathway, a new field of biology, is a unique opportunity to improve current treatment paradigms for rheumatoid arthritis and hidradenitis suppurativa patients," said Maarten Kraan, M.D., Ph.D., CMO at Citryll. "CIT-013 has great therapeutic potential across autoimmune and autoinflammatory diseases, and I am eager to contribute with my experience to this journey."

"It is a pleasure to welcome Maarten to the team. He brings outstanding industry experience and a demonstrated track record in the clinical development of therapeutics in immune-mediated inflammatory diseases," said Eduardo Bravo, CEO at Citryll. "Attracting someone of Maarten's standing to join Citryll is a testimony to the innovation and potential of our therapeutic approach. His arrival comes at the right time as we move towards our proof-of-concept clinical trials."

Editor's Note

Maarten Kraan Bio

Maarten Kraan is a rheumatologist and holds an M.D. and Ph.D. in Immunology from Leiden University. Dr. Kraan has more than 25 years of pharmaceutical experience. Most recently, he was CMO at AM-Pharma. At Pierre Fabre S.A., he acted as the head of Research Development and was responsible for their R&D strategy. Previously, Maarten was head of R&D at Stallergenes Greer Ltd. and CMO at Therachon, which was later acquired by Pfizer. Dr. Kraan also held the positions of Senior Vice President and Head of Innovative Medicines Respiratory and Inflammation at AstraZeneca, as well as the Vice President and Head of Clinical Research and Experimental Development Inflammation at Hoffmann-La Roche. Before this, Dr. Kraan was the Vice President of Immunosciences at Bristol Myers-Squibb and was the Senior Global Director at Schering-Plough, which is now part of MSD (trademark of Merck Co., Inc., USA). Notably, Dr. Kraan was also involved in the development of Orencia (abatacept), Remicade (infliximab), Humira (adalimumab) and fostamatinib for rheumatoid arthritis.

About Citryll

Citryll has translated a deep understanding of the neutrophil extracellular trap (NET) pathway to therapeutically address its central role in a broad range of immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. With a unique dual mode of action, the company's lead antibody, CIT-013, has reached the clinic by demonstrating a precise and powerful ability to control NETs and NETosis. Citryll is initially developing CIT-013 as a novel drug for rheumatoid arthritis and hidradenitis suppurativa, which may serve as enabling indications for a wide spectrum of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The initial clinical trials with CIT-013 are expected to provide the foundation for a new treatment paradigm for immune-mediated inflammatory diseases.

