IRIS Software Group achieves 'Built for NetSuite' status

LONDON, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IRIS Software Group (IRIS), a leading global payroll software provider, today announced that its SuiteApp has achieved the "Built for NetSuite" status. The new Staffology SuiteApp, built using the Oracle NetSuite SuiteCloud Platform, helps organisations pay employees more easily and efficiently.

"Businesses are looking for cloud-based payroll that's built for a digital-first world, which ensures compliance with ever-changing legislation, that offers flexibility as payroll demands fluctuate. One in every six UK employees is paid via IRIS software or managed payroll services, and Staffology is our next-generation payroll platform," said Stephanie Coward, managing director of human capital management at IRIS. "The Staffology SuiteApp combines our people management expertise with the power of NetSuite's integrated business system to empower businesses to maintain control over payroll and respond to the needs of their employees."

IRIS Staffology is a cloud-based payroll software that enables organisations to manage and pay their employees, and it is one of only a few applications which complies with the UK's Construction Industry Scheme tax requirements. The new SuiteApp helps customers automate HR and payroll processes in NetSuite to save time and allow leaders to focus on more strategic activity like business growth and improving the customer experience.

"In the construction industry, payroll management is complex and must account for variables including unique project contracts, local labor laws and tax requirements, and subcontractor agreements. An integrated cloud business system helps manage these processes and ensure employees are paid accurately and projects are completed on time," said Guido Haarmans, group vice president, SuiteCloud Developer Network and Partner Programs, Oracle NetSuite. "This new SuiteApp extends our robust solution for human capital management and helps NetSuite customers reduce payroll processing times and streamline reporting."

Built for NetSuite is a program for NetSuite SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN) partners that provides the information, resources, and methodology required to help partners verify that their applications and integrations meet NetSuite standards and best practices. The Built for NetSuite program is designed to give NetSuite customers additional confidence that SuiteApps, like Staffology, have been built to meet these standards.

About SuiteCloud

Oracle NetSuite's SuiteCloud platform is a comprehensive offering of cloud-based products, development tools, and services designed to help customers and commercial software developers take advantage of the significant economic benefits of cloud computing. Based on NetSuite, the industry's leading cloud-based financials / ERP software suite, SuiteCloud enables customers to run their core business operations in the cloud, and software developers to target new markets quickly with newly-created mission-critical applications built to extend the power of NetSuite.

The SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN) is a comprehensive developer program for independent software vendors (ISVs) that build apps for SuiteCloud. All available and approved SuiteApps are listed on SuiteApp.com, a single-source online marketplace where NetSuite customers can find applications to meet specific business process or industry-specific needs. For more information on SuiteCloud and the SDN program, please visit https://www.netsuite.com/portal/developers/overview.shtml.

About IRIS Software Group

IRIS Software Group is a global provider of mission critical software and one of the UK's largest privately held software companies. IRIS provides software solutions and services for finance, HR and payroll teams, education organisations, and accountancy firms that takes the pain out of processes and lets professionals focus on the work they value. Through simplifying, automating and providing insights on everyday mission critical tasks for organisations of all shapes and sizes, IRIS ensures customers can look forward with certainty and confidence.

IRIS is the largest third-party online filer with the UK Government. Ninety-one of the top 100 UK accountancy firms use IRIS software. One in six of the UK's workforce is paid by IRIS payroll offerings, and globally, six million employees receive their payslip via IRIS software every month. More than 850,000 UK employees are managed by IRIS HR solutions. Over 12,000 UK schools and academies use IRIS, with four million parents and guardians using IRIS apps to connect with their children's school; 300 million messages are delivered between schools and parents each year, and over £15 million transactional payments are processed every month. IRIS is certified as a Great Place to Work® and recognised as one of the Best Workplaces for Wellbeing, one of the Best Workplaces in Tech and one of the Best Workplaces for Women.

