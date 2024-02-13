Pressemitteilung der IuteCredit Finance S.à.r.l.:

Iute Group reports unaudited 12M 2023 results on 21 February 2024

Invitation to earnings webcast/call on 22 February 2024Iute Group, a leading European personal finance group, cordially invites investors and analysts to an earnings webcast/call with the Management Board on 22 February 2024, 10.00 CET, following the publication of its unaudited 12M 2023 results on 21 February 2024.Earnings Call:

CEO Tarmo Sild and CFO Kristel Kurvits will comment on the unaudited results by means of a webcast ...

