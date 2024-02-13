Cambridge Mechatronics Limited (CML), the world leader in the design and control of Shape Memory Alloy (SMA) actuators, announces the closing of a funding round totalling over $40m to enable rapid expansion of its actuator and controller IC product portfolios.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240126467214/en/

CML senior leadership team (Photo: Business Wire)

The oversubscribed funding round was led by Atlantic Bridge. Intel Capital and Supernova acted as co-leads with further participation from Sony Innovation Fund.

Jörgen Lantto, Chairman of Cambridge Mechatronics comments:

"We are delighted to welcome such a prominent group of global investors to CML. Their expertise and experience together with the capital raised will enable us to accelerate our plans for growth. The fact that this funding round was oversubscribed is a testament to the innovation of our talented employees developing world-leading SMA technology, and the wide range of applications where CML's SMA technology can deliver industry-leading performance."

Smartphone innovation is dominated by camera technology, fuelled by the growth of social media and video-sharing platforms. CML is primarily focused on developing disruptive solutions for improving smartphone imaging, including SMA actuators and controller ICs. SMA actuators generate a high force-to-mass ratio, performing precision movements of camera components to achieve autofocus (AF) and optical image stabilisation (OIS), in a more compact and lightweight design. Compared to incumbent voice coil motor technology, SMA is free of electromagnetic interference. CML's new SMA Variable Aperture provides continuous aperture control in a form-factor significantly smaller than industry standards. Patented Zero Hold Power technology holds components stable during image capture whilst consuming no power.

CML is a pioneer of SMA actuator design and control. Its technology has shipped in over 70M products to date, including several of the world's top-ranking smartphone cameras, according to industry experts DXOMARK. CML has over 700 patents pending and granted.

The proven expertise in SMA actuator design and precise control hosted on dedicated semiconductors will enable Cambridge Mechatronics to expand beyond smartphone imaging to applications in healthcare, interactive entertainment, and beyond. For example, the need for miniaturisation and precise dosing in small-format drug delivery devices. SMA haptics, providing localised and variable haptic feedback, has applications in both smartphones and game controllers. The investment will fund the growth of CML's talented and motivated teams to accelerate increased differentiation of our product platforms.

"We led this investment as we believe Cambridge Mechatronics has a unique and proven deep technology platform for SMA, which will usher new imaging paradigms for smartphones and beyond. Atlantic Bridge is excited to support Cambridge Mechatronics access new customers and markets and become the leader in camera control technology." Osman Kent, Partner, Atlantic Bridge

"Intel Capital is delighted to support CML during the next chapter of their development. We believe CML's proven technology has the potential to revolutionise other markets such as precision drug delivery devices and haptics." Arun Chetty, Managing Director, Intel Capital

"Investment in CML marks an exciting milestone for Supernova Invest, as it is our first into a UK technology company. CML's technology aligns very well with our existing portfolio in Deeptech and Photonics." Regis Saleur, CEO and Managing Partner, Supernova Invest

"SMA actuator technology is transformational for the smartphone camera industry, where Sony is a market leader. CML's extensive patent portfolio and proven commercial traction, well-position it as a leading innovator in this space. We look forward to supporting CML as they expand their product portfolio of SMA technology in the smartphone industry and beyond." Antonio Avitabile, Managing Director EMEA, Sony Ventures Corporation

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240126467214/en/

Contacts:

Stefan Hansen

marketing@cambridgemechatronics.com