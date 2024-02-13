Listing of additional SIA AgroCredit Latvia bonds on Baltic Bond List

According to the decision made by Nasdaq Riga on Feburary 13, 2024, additional 100 SIA AgroCredit Latvia bonds with total nominal value EUR 500 000 are going to be listed on Baltic Bond List next to the already listed 1 600 SIA AgroCredit Latvia bonds with total nominal value EUR 8 000 000 (ISIN LV0000802106) starting as of February 14, 2024. As of February 14, 2024 the following SIA AgroCredit Latvia bonds will be listed: Issuer's full name SIA AgroCredit Latvia Issuer's short name ACL Securities ISIN code LV0000802106 Securities maturity date 31.12.2026 Nominal value of one security 5 000 EUR Number of listed securities 1 700 Total issue value 8 500 000 Orderbook short name ACLB070026A Coupon rate 7.00 % Coupon payment dates every December 31 According to the bond issue prospectus SIA AgroCredit Latvia has a right to issue additional 300 bonds, by reaching the total nominal value of the bond issue EUR 10 000 000. The Listing applications for listing additionally issued bonds on the Baltic Bond list will be submitted separately. The resolutions made for listing additionally issued bonds will be published separately. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.