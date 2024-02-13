Anzeige
13.02.2024
Listing of additional SIA AgroCredit Latvia bonds on Baltic Bond List

According to the decision made by Nasdaq Riga on Feburary 13, 2024, additional
100 SIA AgroCredit Latvia bonds with total nominal value EUR 500 000 are going
to be listed on Baltic Bond List next to the already listed 1 600 SIA
AgroCredit Latvia bonds with total nominal value EUR 8 000 000 (ISIN
LV0000802106) starting as of February 14, 2024. 

As of February 14, 2024 the following SIA AgroCredit Latvia bonds will be
listed: 

Issuer's full name       SIA AgroCredit Latvia
Issuer's short name      ACL         
Securities ISIN code      LV0000802106     
Securities maturity date    31.12.2026      
Nominal value of one security 5 000 EUR      
Number of listed securities  1 700        
Total issue value       8 500 000      
Orderbook short name      ACLB070026A     
Coupon rate          7.00 %        
Coupon payment dates      every December 31  



According to the bond issue prospectus SIA AgroCredit Latvia has a right to
issue additional 300 bonds, by reaching the total nominal value of the bond
issue EUR 10 000 000. 

The Listing applications for listing additionally issued bonds on the Baltic
Bond list will be submitted separately. The resolutions made for listing
additionally issued bonds will be published separately. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
