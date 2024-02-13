Placing as a Strong Performer, Objectway "maintains a thoughtful, innovative roadmap that considers customer feedback, regulatory and technology considerations, and developments in the competitive landscape."

Objectway has been positioned as a Strong Performer in "The Forrester Wave: Digital Wealth Management Platforms, Q1 2024"1

According to the report, "wealth management firms should look for providers that: leverage data and analytics to enhance the investor and advisor experience... offer broad access to innovative fintech solutions... [and] communicate a compelling vision focused on technology as a differentiator."

When assessing Objectway's strategy, the Forrester evaluation stated that "A key part of this strategy is to embed AI capabilities such as automated recommendations and next best action throughout its offering while using explainable AI to confirm that those embedded capabilities are free of bias. Objectway maintains a thoughtful, innovative roadmap that considers customer feedback, regulatory and technology considerations, and developments in the competitive landscape. Objectway also has a strong partner ecosystem

The report also noted that "Objectway's key strength is its front-end experience, including its investor/advisor portal and its cross-channel capabilities. The advisor portal provides unified perspectives of a customer's assets under management and total wealth, tracks portfolio risk and cash flows, and offers visuals of a portfolio's deviation from its targeted allocations. The platform offers real-time collaboration, including secure chat, screen sharing, and remote video communication between customer and advisor."

Objectway has developed a cloud-based platform that facilitates various client interactions with financial advisors and wealth management firms. To achieve this, the company has incorporated AI capabilities such as explainable AI features, Machine Learning, Investment Science algorithms, Robotic Process Automation, automated recommendations and next best actions throughout its offering.

"We are particularly pleased with the recognition we have received from our clients. As stated in the Forrester report, 'Reference customers noted that Objectway is a strong partner during implementation and knowledgeable about how its platform integrates with the customer's system,'" commented Luigi Marciano, CEO of Objectway Group. "In an increasingly challenging economic and competitive environment, wealth management firms need tools that help them attract new clients, deliver a better client experience and reduce costs. We believe this recognition from Forrester is further evidence of our commitment to delivering superior scalability for greater performance through our complete, modular, front-to-back platform."

___________________________

1 The Forrester Wave: Digital Wealth Management Platforms, Q1 2024

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240208747517/en/

Contacts:

Chiara Giudici

+393938229579

chiara.giudici@objectway.com