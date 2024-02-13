RevContent Taps Veteran Digital Media Exec Christian Hendricks to Join Advisory Board

SARASOTA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2024 / RevContent, a leading content marketing and native advertising platform, today announced the appointment of Christian Hendricks to its Advisory Board. With nearly three decades of experience in digital media, advertising, and leadership, Christian brings a wealth of knowledge within newspaper, television, radio, digital publishing, and related solutions providers' ecosystems to RevContent.

Christian Hendricks

Headshot

Hendricks currently serves as the President of the Local Media Consortium, which he co-founded in 2013, and is the Managing Partner at Extol Digital. He previously served as an operating executive and officer at McClatchy. Hendricks holds board positions at Basis Technologies and Site Impact and previously served as a board member of Cars.com, CareerBuilder, and Apartments.com.

"Christian's diverse experience and background will provide critical insight into the ever-changing trends of our landscape, which will accelerate RevContent's ability to create meaningful value for our current and future partners," says Richard Marques, CEO of RevContent. "Christian has been so generous in lending me his time and guidance over the last few years, I couldn't be more excited to take our relationship to the next level."

"I am honored to contribute my expertise and insights to RevContent, a company that recognizes and prioritizes the power of innovation and content discovery," said Hendricks. "Richard and the RevContent team have consistently delivered solutions exceeding publishers' and readers' expectations. As a member of the advisory board, I will strive to help the company's successful run continue."

About RevContent

RevContent is a leading content marketing and native advertising platform that leverages lightweight, customizable technology to empower the web's leading publishers and marketers to reach and exceed their monetization, engagement, and growth goals. RevContent uses advanced algorithms to deliver personalized content recommendations to users based on their interests and behaviors, leveraging native ads that blend seamlessly with the surrounding content, providing a non-intrusive advertising experience for users.

RevContent has partnerships with top media companies, including Accuweather, Trusted Media Brands, CBS Interactive, Warner Media Group, The Los Angeles Times, and more.

RevContent has been featured in industry-leading publications, such as TechCrunch, Forbes, Digiday, and AdExchanger.

Learn more at revcontent.com.

Contact Information

RevContent Public Relations

Press Inquiries

pr@revcontent.com

9412256132

SOURCE: RevContent

View the original press release on newswire.com.