SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd.: SUIC and I.Hart Group Celebrate Grand Opening of Monga(C) Taiwan Style Fried Chicken in Times Square- the 4th Store in Hong Kong-Macau Area, Launch Nationwide Franchise Plan in 6 Cities in Fujian with 25 Brands Partnerships a

NEW YORK, NY and TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2024 / SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. (OTC:SUIC) SUIC and I.Hart Group announces the grand opening of another Monga© Taiwan style fried chicken store in Time Square, Hong Kong. It is the fourth store in Hong Kong-Macau area. Seizing the momentum provided by successful cooperation with over 25 food brands, it is rolling out its nationwide franchise plan in six cities in the Fujian province, China. It is now preparing to open a few hundred stores in the U.S. to pave the way for the initial public offering of Beneway USA.

I.Hart Group's Monga© Taiwan style fried chicken has expanded its network to 90 stores and outlets in 10 countries. Monga© is teaming up with partners in 6 major cities in Fujian province: Fuzhou, Xiamen, Zhangzhou and three others with a total population over 40 Million people. It is working for a major retail push by launching a nationwide franchise development initiative in China. For more information about Monga, please visit www.mongag.com

I.Hart Group is the subsidiary of Beneway USA and is operating 150 global franchised locations under a variety of brands and products in its portfolio including hot pot, Monga Taiwan style fried chicken, flower tea drinks, dumplings, cloud kitchen management, AI Smart machines, and more. It is working on integrating more successful brands into its family in Asia, such as Thai Food, Hainan Chicken, Asia style BBQ skewer, Asian preserved dried fruit among others, targeting 25 different brands to enter the US franchise market in 50 states.

"SUIC is the biggest investor, shareholder and major operating partner of Beneway USA. SUIC's Starry Project is advancing inclusive growth plans in the USA, which supports Beneway's subsidiary - Monga© Taiwan's expansion. SUIC is a staunch supporter of Beneway IPO and aims to mobilize funding capital at scale toward attaining our common goals. Therefore, our participation in this IPO sets a lofty benchmark for using catalytic capital to facilitate Beneway's IPO." said Hank Wang, CEO.

About SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd., USA

SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. provides research and development, venture financing for and investing in private enterprises and the public sector that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the Internet of Things, cloud computing, mobile payment, Big Data, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence, to enhance and streamline existing processes, and establish new and exciting business models that will create revolutionary products and services. Shareholders of SUIC will be exposed to the diverse application of advanced services in various parts of the economy. Additionally, existing and potential customers can benefit from this company's diversified portfolio of technologies. As one of the pioneering publicly traded technology companies, SUIC will help build tech-enabled businesses of the future. To learn more, please visit www.sinounitedco.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results are achieved. This press release is considered considering all Company filings contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

