Category leaders in buyer and seller engagement come together to unify and tailor experiences across the customer lifecycle

Salesloft, the provider of the first and only AI-powered Revenue Orchestration Platform, today announced the acquisition of Drift, the buyer experience and Conversational AI company. The combination of Salesloft and Drift allows companies to orchestrate a personalized, omnichannel buyer journey powered by AI, providing an optimal buying experience that drives higher quality pipeline and revenue outcomes.

"This acquisition will fundamentally change how B2B buyers and sellers engage, but also how sales and marketing teams come together to drive pipeline efficiency and revenue outcomes," said David Obrand, CEO of Salesloft. "We are both focused on continued innovation, and together, our customers will experience improved consistency and repeatability throughout the entire buying journey all while allowing them to focus on what only they can do guiding buyers, forming relationships, and establishing trust."

Research shows typical buyers are 60 to 70% of the way through their journey before they ever talk to a seller. During that time, they've had several digital experiences via websites, online events, and ads. Sellers currently lack the technical capabilities to understand the buyer's needs and timing across all those experiences. Salesloft and Drift will allow sellers to engage earlier, throughout the buyer journey, and across channels with tailored messages for a personalized buying experience that increases trust, conversion rates and ultimately revenue outcomes.

The combined company will have nearly 6,000 global customers and employees based in Atlanta, Boston, Tampa, San Francisco, London, Warsaw, Capetown, South Africa and Guadalajara, Mexico.

"Drift was founded to address an emerging market need for better B2B buyer experiences. Since then, buyer expectations have continued to grow and AI has changed how we work and interact with each other," said Scott Ernst, CEO of Drift. "Salesloft shares our vision for the future of go-to-market, and together we will accelerate our ability to transform the entire customer experience."

This announcement comes on the heels of banner years for both companies. Salesloft released its newest AI innovation, Rhythm, which translates real-time buyer signals into a single prioritized workflow, and expanded its footprint in several large enterprises, including IBM. In October, Drift announced an evolution of its buyer engagement platform and introduced three new products Drift Engage, Site Concierge, and Bionic Chatbots that use AI to connect with and guide buyers and deliver significant outcomes for customers. The company was also named one of G2's Best AI Products for 2024.

About Salesloft

Salesloft is the first and only AI Revenue Orchestration Platform powered by actionable insights that are delivered through a repeatable workflow to create digital and sales-led experiences across the entire customer lifecycle. Close more deals, forecast more accurately, and coach to success throughout your revenue organization. Thousands of the world's top sales teams, like those at Google, 3M, IBM, Shopify, Square, and Cisco, drive more revenue with Salesloft. For more information visit salesloft.com.

About Drift

Drift, the buyer experience and Conversational AI company, inspires businesses to create more engaging customer experiences, one conversation at a time. Drift helps thousands of customers across the globe translate conversational data and buyer behavior into deeper relationships, more pipeline and more revenue. A pioneer in Conversational Marketing, the company was founded in 2015 to help remove friction from the B2B buying process. As buyer expectations continue to increase and AI becomes central to empowering meaningful customer journeys at scale, Drift is disrupting the category it created. Its human-centric, AI-powered platform listens, understands and learns from buyers to deliver personalized experiences and recommendations at every touchpoint. Drift is creating a world where AI works for humans to turn conversations into relationships. For more information, visit www.drift.com and follow @drift.

