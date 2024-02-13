HONOR and Gameloft Join Forces to Elevate Gaming Experience in the Foldable Ecosystem

LONDON, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology brand HONOR today announced its partnership with expert game developer Gameloft to optimize the gaming experience on the PORSCHE DESIGN HONOR Magic V2 RSR. The partnership brings to the foldable smartphone category a new version of the popular gaming title Asphalt 9: Legends, which, for the first time, is better adapted to the large screens on foldable smartphones and the global debut of 120 FPS gameplay at a higher resolution in the foldable category, delivering an unparalleled gaming experience unlike anything seen before, advancing the foldable ecosystem through mutual innovation.

"HONOR continues to establish itself as a key player in the foldable ecosystem through its ongoing commitment to evolving and retaining its competitive edge through openness and collaboration," said Fei Fang, President of HONOR's Product Line. "Our newest collaboration with Gameloft to optimise gaming on the PORSCHE DESIGN HONOR Magic V2 RSR is a testament to our commitment to creating the best foldable user experience for HONOR device users. By pursuing collaborations that advance hardware and software integration for foldable devices, HONOR aims to create a mutually beneficial ecosystem that provides consumers with the most cutting-edge technology.

"Past precedent has shown that pursuing a thin and light design for foldable smartphones often led to sacrificing its technological performance and graphic capacity, leading to a gap in the market to create more advanced gaming experiences," said Henry Pan, Vice President of Global Business Development OEM at Gameloft. "Our collaboration with HONOR combines our expertise in game development on mobile devices with HONOR's experience in the seamless integration of software and hardware in foldable devices to deliver industry-leading immersion with Asphalt 9: Legends for global gamers."

HONOR has partnered with Gameloft to optimise the gaming experience on the PORSCHE DESIGN HONOR Magic V2 RSR to become the first company in the world to bring 120 FPS Asphalt 9: Legends gameplay to a foldable smartphone. With 120 FPS, mobile racers can benefit from smoother graphics immersing them in the newest Dragon Race and Festive Sparks seasons of Asphalt 9: Legends, making drifting in luxury cars under the northern lights a reality. 120 FPS allows for faster reaction times for competitive gamers who want to perform stunts, master speed runs, and bolt past competitors on the virtually recreated streets of different cities all over the world.

By reconstructing the mobile game rendering process, using shader replacement technology, reimagining physical textures with GPU-based edge reconstruction technology and integrating the graphics rendering capabilities of foldable devices with AI, HONOR and Gameloft have reimagined Asphalt 9: Legends to provide gamers with fluid, high-fidelity visuals and ultra-fast response times perfectly adjusted to a large foldable screen for an immersive visual and auditory experience.

The all-new large-screen immersive gaming experience represents yet another remarkable advancement by HONOR in its journey to create a mutually beneficial ecosystem, firmly establishing itself at the forefront of integrating foldable devices into the mainstream. The adaptation of Asphalt 9: Legends to the PORSCHE DESIGN HONOR Magic V2 RSR is an example of interdisciplinary innovation and an example of how openness and collaboration have led the two companies to lead the charge in the realm of foldable smartphone gaming. The success of this partnership provides a glimpse of the future landscape of foldable software ecosystem adaptation.

The optimized Asphalt 9: Legends will be launched on Google Play for the HONOR Magic V2 and the PORSCHE DESIGN HONOR Magic V2 RSR in February 2024. All the users of the HONOR Magic V2 Series will enjoy this upgraded immersive gaming experience on a foldable phone for the first time. The HONOR Magic V2 is available in the UK for £1,699.99 with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage and is available in Purple and Black[1]. Further details on the global release and pricing of the PORSCHE DESIGN HONOR Magic V2 RSR will be disclosed shortly.

