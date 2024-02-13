BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 13

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 12 February 2024 were:

211.67p Capital only

212.50p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 30,000 ordinary shares on 12th February 2024, the Company has 79,061,047 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 21,300,258 shares which are held in Treasury.