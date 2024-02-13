Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market worth $11.2 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The semiconductor intellectual property (IP) market was valued at USD 7.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 11.2 billion by 2029; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2024 to 2029 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. Advancements in multicore technology for consumer electronics, increasing demand for modern System-on-chip (SoC) designs, and decline in cost associated with chip designing are some of the key drivers driving the growth of semiconductor intellectual property (IP) market.

Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market

188 - Tables

63 - Figures

259 - Pages

Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 7.5 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $ 11.2 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% Market Size Available for 2020-2029 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Design IP, IP Source, IP Core, Interface Type, End User, Vertical and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Increasing IP thefts and counterfeiting Key Market Opportunities Rising demand for advanced semiconductor components in automotive and telecommunications & data center verticals Key Market Drivers Increasing demand for electronics in healthcare and telecommunications industries

Soft IP core segment is expected to hold a larger share of the semiconductor intellectual property (IP) market during the forecast period.

The soft IP core segment is expected to hold a larger share of the semiconductor intellectual property (IP) market during the forecast period and grow at a higher CAGR. Soft IP cores are offered in register-transfer level (RTL) code or netlist format, allowing chip designers to modify and integrate them seamlessly into their designs. This customization potential caters to diverse needs and applications, appealing to a broad range of players. Compared to hard IP cores implemented directly into silicon, soft IP cores require less upfront investment and can be easier to integrate into existing design flows. This lower barrier to entry attracts smaller and start-up companies to the market, fueling its growth.

Processor IP segment is expected to hold a major share of the semiconductor intellectual property (IP) market during the forecast period.

The processor IP segment holds the largest market share and is expected to hold a major share of the semiconductor intellectual property (IP) market during the forecast period. Processors are the central brains of any electronic device, from smartphones and computers to IoT devices and industrial equipment. As electronics become more sophisticated and interconnected, the demand for high-performance and efficient processors grows exponentially.

Increasing adoption of specialized processors for AI and machine learning applications will drive demand for processor IPs tailored to these specific needs. Continued focus on low-power, high-efficiency designs will be crucial for battery-powered devices and edge-computing applications, influencing the development of processor IP in these areas. Open-source processor IP is gaining traction, offering more flexible and accessible solutions for smaller chip design companies and academic institutions.

North America holds the second-largest market share throughout the forecast period.

North America is likely to account for the second-largest market share of the overall semiconductor intellectual property (IP) industry from 2024 to 2029. The growth in this market can be attributed to the increasing adoption of IoT-enabled connected devices. Also, the growing government support to develop the semiconductor market in American countries, such as the US and Canada, is expected to drive the growth of the semiconductor intellectual property (IP) market during the forecast period. For instance, in August 2022, the US government introduced the CHIPS and Science Act that authorizes USD 280 billion in new funding to boost domestic research and manufacturing of semiconductors in the US, for which it appropriates USD 52.7 billion. Also, the government of Canada is promoting the use of electric vehicles; the government is investing USD 96 million to support the coast-to-coast electric vehicle charging network. Electric vehicles extensively use electric components, such as LEDs, power devices, MEMS, and photodiodes. The need to produce efficient components is expected to boost the requirement for semiconductor IP cores in the future.

Key Players

Some of the leading companies operating in the semiconductor intellectual property (IP) companies are Arm Limited (UK), Synopsys, Inc. (US), Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (US), Imagination Technologies (UK), CEVA, Inc. (US), Lattice Semiconductor (US), Rambus (US), eMemory Technology Inc. (Taiwan), Silicon Storage Technology, Inc. (US), VeriSilicon (China), Achronix Semiconductor Corporation (US), ALPHAWAVE SEMI (UK), Analog Bits (US), ARTERIS, INC (US), Frontgrade Gaisler (Sweden), Dolphin Design (France, among others.

