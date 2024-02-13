Torq Resources Inc.: Torq Commences Drilling at Santa Cecilia

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2024 / Torq Resources Inc. (TSX-V:TORQ)(OTCQX:TRBMF) ("Torq" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of drilling at its Santa Cecilia gold - copper project located in the world-class Maricunga belt in northern Chile, approximately 100 kilometres (km) east of the city of Copiapo. The Santa Cecilia project is immediately adjacent to the Norte Abierto project, held by Newmont and Barrick, which is comprised of the Caspiche and Cerro Casale gold - copper porphyry deposits (Figure 1).

A Message from Shawn Wallace, CEO:

"We are very pleased to be back drilling at our flagship project, where we have an incredibly rare opportunity to be the first exploration company to comprehensively drill test a property that demonstrates copper and gold mineralization both on surface and at depth and is surrounded by some of the world's largest gold-copper porphyry deposits. The first target we are drilling, Pircas Norte, has outcropping copper porphyry mineralization on surface, a defined geophysical anomaly below surface, is within 1.5 km of the world-class Caspiche deposit, and has never been drill tested. This drill program will continue to evolve based on what we're seeing in preliminary results, and we look forward to providing updates as we progress."

The drill program at Santa Cecilia is expected to consist of approximately 1,500 metres (m) over the next 2 months. The initial focus of the drill program will be to test the Pircas Norte target on the eastern region of the project, situated approximately 1.5 km to the west of Norte Abierto's Caspiche deposit. The Pircas Norte target is characterized by outcropping copper porphyry mineralization and an overlapping gold, copper and molybdenum soil anomaly on surface that is approximately 600 m by 600 m with selective rock samples within a dioritic porphyry ranging between 0.3 - 0.83 g/t gold (Figure 2). Subsurface, the Pircas Norte target is associated with a strong magnetic response, low conductivity values, and moderate chargeability values. The magnetic anomaly and low conductivity values are interpreted to be associated with the diorite porphyry body and associated potassic alteration that is viewed on surface (Figures 3 - 4). Finally, the moderate chargeability values at Pircas Norte are interpreted to be the centre of a gold - copper mineralized system that is flanked by high chargeability areas which may represent a pyrite halo to the main porphyry body (Figure 5). The remaining drill holes of the program will be determined based on geological results of the first drill hole.

Figure 1:Illustrates the location of the Santa Cecilia project in the Maricunga belt and in relation to the Norte Abierto joint venture, held by Newmont and Barrick, which consists of the Caspiche and Cerro Casale deposits.

Figure 2: Illustrates the seven porphyry targets identified at Santa Cecilia and rock results from outcropping porphyry mineralization at the Pircas Norte target, which is within 1.5 km of the Caspiche deposit. Pircas Norte is being prioritized in the current drill program.

Figure 3: Illustrates the Pircas Norte target and the first drill hole in the current program. This target is associated with a strong magnetic anomaly that is interpreted to be the continuation of the mineralized dioritic bodies on surface.

Figure 4: Illustrates the Pircas Norte target and the first drill hole in the current program. This target is associated with low conductivity values that are interpreted to be associated with the host dioritic intrusion and potential potassic and silica alteration associated with porphyry mineralization.

Figure 5: Illustrates the Pircas Norte target and the first drill hole in the current program. The Pircas Norte target is associated with moderate chargeability values that are interpreted to represent the centre gold-copper porphyry mineralization that is flanked by high chargeability areas that may represent lateral pyrite haloes to the main porphyry body.

Michael Henrichsen (Chief Geological Officer), P.Geo is the QP who assumes responsibility for the technical contents of this release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Shawn Wallace

CEO

For further information on Torq Resources, please visit www.torqresources.com or contact Natasha Frakes, VP, Communications, at (778) 729-0500 or info@torqresources.com.

About Torq Resources

Torq is a Vancouver-based copper and gold exploration company with premium mineral projects in Chile. The Company is establishing itself as a leader of new exploration in prominent mining belts, guided by responsible, respectful and sustainable practices. The Company was built by a management team with prior success in monetizing exploration assets and its specialized technical team is recognized for their extensive experience working with major mining companies, supported by robust safety standards and technical proficiency. The technical team includes Chile-based geologists with invaluable local expertise and a noteworthy track record for major discovery in the country. Torq is committed to operating at the highest standards of applicable environmental, social and governance practices in the pursuit of a landmark discovery. For more information, visit .

Forward Looking Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking information is information that includes implied future performance and/or forecast information in particular relating to or associated with the financing of exploration work on its mineral properties. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different (either positively or negatively) from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including risks relating to securing investor interest and participation in the target financing goal, and general market and economic conditions. For a discussion of risk factors which could adversely affect the forward looking statements, see the Company's public record filings at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Torq Resources Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com