HydroCorp Unveils Nationwide Initiative for Enhanced Cross-Connection Control and Backflow Prevention

As water infrastructure increasingly requires diligent oversight, HydroCorp's innovative strategy focuses on the precise detection and management of unlocated backflow hazards, ensuring thorough documentation and adherence to compliance standards for water systems of varying sizes. By combining technological advancements with proactive building owner engagement, HydroCorp delivers a multifaceted approach to water safety.

TROY, MI / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2024 / HydroCorp, a respected authority in water safety since 1983, has launched a nationwide initiative to address the challenges of backflow prevention and undetected cross-connection hazards in public water systems as well as healthcare and industrial facilities. This initiative brings a suite of services that aim to bridge the gap left by traditional backflow test tracking software and programs.





Cross-Connections and Backflow threats pose significant risks to public water supplies

Key Developments in HydroCorp's Nationwide Initiative:

Integrated Approach to Cross-Connection Control: HydroCorp offers a holistic service package that extends beyond the capabilities of software to actively identify and manage cross-connections.

Expertise in State-to-State Compliance: The company's extensive presence across the United States positions it to customize compliance strategies that accommodate local and regional regulatory requirements.

Advanced Technology and Expertise: HydroCorp integrates cutting-edge technology with the seasoned experience of its professionals, enhancing the accuracy and effectiveness of its services.

Track Record of Client Success: HydroCorp's history of addressing complex compliance and water management issues underscores its reputation as an industry leader.

Dedicated Team of Specialists: With a team of experts dedicated to each project, HydroCorp ensures that clients receive focused and knowledgeable support throughout their water management journey.

Paul Patterson, Senior Vice President at HydroCorp, commented on the new initiative, saying, "We are excited to offer our coast-to-coast solutions that encompass a more complete understanding of cross-connection control and compliance. We believe that the combination of advanced technology and expert insight is essential to overcoming the limitations of software-only approaches."

HydroCorp encourages water utilities, municipalities, and industrial and healthcare facilities nationwide to consider the significant benefits of its comprehensive water safety and management services.

About HydroCorp: HydroCorp is dedicated to advancing water safety and compliance across the nation. Specializing in cross-connection control, backflow prevention, and detailed piping system schematics, HydroCorp stands out for its integrated use of technology and deep industry expertise. The company's commitment to excellence is reflected in its long-standing history of delivering top-tier water management solutions. For additional information, please visit HydroCorpinc.com

Media Contact Information:

Gary McLaren

Director of Marketing, HydroCorp

844.493.7646

SOURCE: HydroCorp

