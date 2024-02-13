Bahrain has launched a 100 MW solar tender. The authorities aim to build a PV plant in the Al Dur area of the nation's Southern Governorate through the procurement exercise, which is being conducted by the Electricity and Water Authority (EWA).Bahrain's EWA has launched a tender for the construction of a utility-scale PV plant with a capacity of up to 100 MW. The project will be located in the Al Dur area, in the country's Southern Governorate. It is to be developed on a turnkey basis, with a project implementation time frame of 18 months from the date of the awarding of the tender. The deadline ...

