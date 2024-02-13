Immuron Limited: Immuron achieves record Travelan sales

Highlights:



Travelan ® sales YTD Jan 2024 of $2.7 million exceed peak full year FY20 sales of $2.5 million

Australian Travelan ® YTD Jan 2024 sales $2.1 million

USA Travelan ® YTD Jan 2024 sales $0.6 million

Canadian sales recommenced through McKesson

MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuron Limited (ASX: IMC; NASDAQ: IMRN), an Australian based and globally integrated biopharmaceutical company is pleased to announce record sales (unaudited net sales) of Travelan®, an over-the-counter immune supplement that targets pathogenic bacteria and the toxins they produce in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

Australia

Sales of Travelan® increased to AUD $2.1 million YTD Jan 2024 compared to AUD $0.3 million YTD Jan 2023.

Australian Bureau of Statistics: short term resident returns in November 2023 were 31% higher than November 2022 1.

1. https://www.abs.gov.au/statistics/industry/tourism-and-transport/overseas-arrivals-and-departures-australia/latest-release

USA

Sales of Travelan® increased to AUD $0.6 million YTD Jan 2024 compared to AUD $0.3 million YTD Jan 2023.

International Trade Administration Total U.S. citizen international visitor departures from the United States in November 2023 were 11% higher than in November 2022. 2

2. https://www.trade.gov/us-international-air-travel-statistics-i-92-data.

Canada

Immuron have recommenced Travelan® sales in Canada through McKesson.

Flavio Palumbo, Chief Commercial Officer said, "We are excited by the strong sales results on Travelan®. Immuron's investment to drive awareness of the Travelan® brand has seen strong sales results in Australia over the summer peak travel period. We hope to get similar growth of the brand as we increase our investment and distribution in North America during the spring / summer vacation peak period."

This release has been authorised by the directors of Immuron Limited.

COMPANY CONTACT:

Steven Lydeamore

Chief Executive Officer

Ph: +61 (0)3 9824 5254

info@immuron.com

About Immuron

Immuron Limited (ASX: IMC, NASDAQ: IMRN), is an Australian biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing orally delivered targeted polyclonal antibodies for the treatment of inflammatory mediated and infectious diseases.

For more information visit: http://www.immuron.com