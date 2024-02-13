Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 13.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Neuer Rohdiamant mit Multibagger-Chance wird vom Meister selbst geschliffen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0RDPK | ISIN: AU000000IMC7 | Ticker-Symbol: ANW
Frankfurt
13.02.24
08:10 Uhr
0,045 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
IMMURON LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IMMURON LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0470,05014:33
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.02.2024 | 12:06
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Immuron Limited: Immuron achieves record Travelan sales

Highlights:

  • Travelan® sales YTD Jan 2024 of $2.7 million exceed peak full year FY20 sales of $2.5 million
  • Australian Travelan® YTD Jan 2024 sales $2.1 million
  • USA Travelan® YTD Jan 2024 sales $0.6 million
  • Canadian sales recommenced through McKesson

MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuron Limited (ASX: IMC; NASDAQ: IMRN), an Australian based and globally integrated biopharmaceutical company is pleased to announce record sales (unaudited net sales) of Travelan®, an over-the-counter immune supplement that targets pathogenic bacteria and the toxins they produce in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

Australia
Sales of Travelan® increased to AUD $2.1 million YTD Jan 2024 compared to AUD $0.3 million YTD Jan 2023.

Australian Bureau of Statistics: short term resident returns in November 2023 were 31% higher than November 2022 1.

1. https://www.abs.gov.au/statistics/industry/tourism-and-transport/overseas-arrivals-and-departures-australia/latest-release

USA
Sales of Travelan® increased to AUD $0.6 million YTD Jan 2024 compared to AUD $0.3 million YTD Jan 2023.

International Trade Administration Total U.S. citizen international visitor departures from the United States in November 2023 were 11% higher than in November 2022. 2

2. https://www.trade.gov/us-international-air-travel-statistics-i-92-data.

Canada
Immuron have recommenced Travelan® sales in Canada through McKesson.

Flavio Palumbo, Chief Commercial Officer said, "We are excited by the strong sales results on Travelan®. Immuron's investment to drive awareness of the Travelan® brand has seen strong sales results in Australia over the summer peak travel period. We hope to get similar growth of the brand as we increase our investment and distribution in North America during the spring / summer vacation peak period."

This release has been authorised by the directors of Immuron Limited.

COMPANY CONTACT:

Steven Lydeamore
Chief Executive Officer
Ph: +61 (0)3 9824 5254
info@immuron.com

About Immuron
Immuron Limited (ASX: IMC, NASDAQ: IMRN), is an Australian biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing orally delivered targeted polyclonal antibodies for the treatment of inflammatory mediated and infectious diseases.

For more information visit: http://www.immuron.com


Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.