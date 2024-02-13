Predictmedix AI Inc.: Predictmedix AI and KGK Science Partner to Enhance Health Research and Product Development

Canadian partnership opens up a new vertical for Predictmedix with significant potential

Integration with clinical trials likely to improve efficiency translating into cost savings and ROI for Clinical research organizations

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2024 / Predictmedix AI Inc. (CSE:PMED)(OTCQB:PMEDF)(FRA:3QP) (the "Company" or "Predictmedix"), a leading provider of rapid health screening solutions powered by proprietary artificial intelligence (AI), today announced a significant partnership with KGK Science, a respected name in clinical research and regulatory consulting aimed at advancing the frontiers of health research and product development. This collaboration leverages Predictmedix AI's cutting-edge health assessment technologies with KGK Science's deep expertise in clinical research and regulatory matters, aiming to bring about transformative changes in healthcare innovation.

The partnership introduces a new operational vertical for Predictmedix, with the potential to significantly enhance the efficiency of clinical trials and yield considerable returns on investment. By incorporating Predictmedix's innovative technologies into KGK Science's clinical trials, the initiative is expected to redefine participant screening, health data collection accuracy, and introduce new methods in continuous monitoring.

Targeting key improvements in clinical trial efficiency, health product development, and market positioning, this strategic alliance represents a concerted effort to tap into unexplored potential, streamline research processes, and establish both companies as leaders in advanced health assessment technologies.

Rahul Kushwah, COO of Predictmedix, commented on the collaboration's strategic importance, stating, "Our partnership with KGK Science is a testament to our shared vision for leveraging advanced health assessment technologies to open new avenues in health research and product development. We are committed to this collaboration as a means to innovate and improve upon the standards of health assessments."

The partnership is poised to have a broad impact, not only in enhancing clinical trial methodologies and outcomes but also in setting new standards for health product innovation. By bringing together Predictmedix's technological capabilities and KGK Science's research and regulatory prowess, this collaboration is set to offer meaningful advancements in healthcare solutions.

In summary, the alliance between Predictmedix AI and KGK Science is structured around a shared goal of enhancing health research and product development through innovative technologies and expertise. This collaboration marks a significant step towards improving health outcomes and operational efficiencies, underscoring a mutual commitment to excellence and innovation in the healthcare sector.

To receive company news, please sign up for alerts at the bottom of the page link below: https://predictmedix.com/press-releases/

About KGK Science:

Since 1997, KGK Science has been a pivotal force in the natural health product industry, offering top-tier clinical research and regulatory expertise. As a premium Contract Research Organization (CRO), we support nutraceutical, cannabis, and hemp industries, serving as a trusted resource for brands seeking an experienced team for customized claim substantiation and path-to-market strategies.

From study design to product marketing, KGK excels in turning client requests into results at our cutting-edge clinical research facilities. With a 22-year track record, we've guided numerous companies from initial product concepts to clinically proven claims, navigating complex regulatory bodies like Health Canada, FDA, and FTC.

Globally recognized as thought leaders in cannabinoid science, KGK Science proudly holds the distinction of being the first CRO in Canada with a Cannabis Research License. Our focus extends to conducting expert clinical trials and providing regulatory support, advancing global research and unlocking the value of the cannabis industry for clients and consumers.

Learn more at www.kgkscience.com

About Predictmedix AI Inc.

Predictmedix AI Inc. (CSE:PMED)(OTCQB:PMEDF)(FRA:3QP) is an emerging provider of rapid health screening and remote patient care solutions globally. The Company's Safe Entry Stations - powered by a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) - use multispectral cameras to analyze physiological data patterns and predict a variety of health issues including 19 physiological vital parameters, impairment by drugs or alcohol, fatigue, or various mental illnesses. Predictmedix AI's proprietary remote patient care platform empowers medical professionals with a suite of AI-powered tools to improve patient health outcomes. To learn more, please visit our website at www.Predictmedix.com or follow us on Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

Public Relations Contact

For further media information or to set up an interview, please contact:

Nelson Hudes

Communications International (905) 660 9155

Nelson@hudescommunications.com

Dr. Rahul Kushwah (647) 889 6916

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information based on current expectations. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results of the Company. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be correct. We assume no responsibility to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. The Company's securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons", as such term is defined in Regulations under the U.S. Securities Act, absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any Page 4 of 4 future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein, such as, but not limited to dependence on obtaining regulatory approvals; the ability to obtain intellectual property rights related to its technology; limited operating history; general business, economic, competitive, political, regulatory and social uncertainties, and in particular, uncertainties related to COVID-19; risks related to factors beyond the control of the Company, including risks related to COVID-19; risks related to the Company's shares, including price volatility due to events that may or may not be within such party's control; reliance on management; and the emergency of additional competitors in the industry.

All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except required by law.

Disclaimer: "The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to diagnose, eliminate, cure or contain the COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time.

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED NOR DOES IT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE: Predictmedix AI Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com